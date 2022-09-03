Axiomtek’s Industrial Edge Computer IPC962-525 Now NVIDIA-Certified

City of Industry, CA, September 03, 2022 —- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products – is proud to announce that its powerful industrial edge computer IPC962-525 is now verified as an NVIDIA-Certified System for large AI workloads at the edge.

The IPC962-525, powered by the NVIDIA A2 Tensor Core GPU, has passed a number of certification tests to validate its performance, reliability, and scale for a wide range of AI workloads at the edge, ensuring the highest level of performance and reliability. With a two-fan design, one fan takes in air to cool down the system, while another fan directs air to the NVIDIA A2 GPU with a tailor-made air duct to keep the temperature low for efficient computing. At a maximum operating temperature of +60°C, the system and the GPU can remain at peak performance.

The IPC962-525 features 9th gen Intel® Core™ processor and provides flexible I/O configurations in USB, Serial, and LAN. It has two high-speed PCIe/PCI slots for GPU, vision, motion, data acquisition and frame grabber cards. The system has an M.2 Key B slot for 5G connectivity and a full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 4G/LTE modules. It also has VGA and HDMI for display applications. In addition, it has a wide operating temperature range of -10°C to +60°C for mission-critical edge environments and supports TPM 2.0 and RAID 0,1.

“The IPC962-525 being NVIDIA-Certified is a crucial step. We will have more industrial systems certified to further the extraordinary possibility with NVIDIA GPUs. With the certification, Axiomtek expects the systems to create more value in the world of AIoT, accelerate innovation and improve computing capabilities for industrial automation,” said Ivy Lee, a product manager of the AIoT team at Axiomtek.

Axiomtek’s IPC962-525 is available for purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit our website: us.axiomtek.com or contact us by email at solutions@axiomtek.com