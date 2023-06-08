Axis Communications Recognizes Partner Contributions and Business Innovations at the South Asia Pacific Partner Summit 2023

India, June 08, 2023: Axis Communications, the market leader in network video, successfully concluded its first integrated Annual Partner Summit for 2023 in India, representing the entire South Asia Pacific region. Held in Goa, the event brought together industry leaders, technology experts, and Axis partners from the region for a two-day immersive experience to ignite innovation and collaboration in the security and surveillance landscape. The event hosted a total of 166 participants including 129 channel and technology partners.

The summit was attended by senior leaders across different boards and regions from Axis Communications including Boudewijn Pesch, Vice President of APAC; Carl Malmqvist, Regional Director of South Asia Pacific; Mats Thulin, Director of Core Technologies, Sudhindra Holla, Director of India & SAARC, Monica Tomar, Regional Marketing Manager, South Asia Pacific, Amanda Lee, HR Business Partner, South Asia Pacific, and more.

Themed Powered by Partnership, the conversations at the event focused on the growth strategy and vision for Asia Pacific and South Asia Pacific. The two days comprised of topics including industry trends, challenges, and technological advancements designed to empower the Axis ecosystem to build strategic partnerships.

Emphasizing the pivotal role played by Axis channel partners in navigating through a dynamic business environment, Carl Malmqvist, Regional Director, South Asia Pacific, commented, “At Axis Communications, we are driven by partnerships and empowered by the people. The Axis Partner Summit 2023 exemplified this power of collaboration and showcased the unwavering commitment of our partners and leaders. Our esteemed channel partners serve as the bedrock of our achievements, labouring in unison with us to scale the gambit of our success. We are committed to fortifying and expanding our business footprint through a robust channel partner network.”

Addressing the success of the Summit, Sudhindra Holla, Director of India and SAARC, said, “The Axis Partner Summit 2023 exceeded our expectations in terms of engagement, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration from our ecosystem players. Our objective was to bring together our partners, distributors, and ecosystem partners in an environment to recognize and appreciate the significant results achieved by them throughout the year. The summit provided a unique platform to foster innovation, strengthen relationships, and collectively shape the future of the security industry.”

In addition to fostering collaboration, the summit acknowledged partners’ exceptional contributions and dedication in 2022 through various accolades. In total, there were 27 awards across nine categories, including categories such as Axis Camera Station Specialist, End-to-end Solutions, Project of the Year, Best Long-Standing Partnership Award and more.

During the summit, Axis Communications unveiled several exciting product launches, demonstrating the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of video surveillance technology. These new offerings are poised to revolutionize the security industry, empowering organizations to address evolving industry challenges proactively. This year, the event witnessed a unique showcase of products with the Lights Out demonstration which included LIVE products in action during low and no light scenarios.

The event was jointly sponsored by BriefCam, CyberLink Corp., Digifort, Genetec Inc., Milestone Systems, Ipsotek, Irisity, Videonetics and Wasabi.