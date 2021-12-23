Axis Ecorp to invest Rs 100 crore in developing holiday home project near upcoming Goa airport

New Delhi/ Goa Dec 2021: Axis Ecorp, India’s fastest-growing real estate company focused on premium developments in the holiday homes, and secondary housing segment today announced that it will invest Rs.100 crore in the development of hotel apartments and luxury serviced villas on 25 acres of land it recently acquired in Shindhudurg, near the Goa border. -Maharashtra.

In the last five years, Goa’s real estate market has witnessed an unprecedented jump in capital value appreciation, this momentum is likely to get further impetus owing to PM Modi laying the foundation stone for a gas-insulated substation at Dabolim-Navelim in Margao and inaugurating the Aviation Skills Development Center (ASDC) at Mopa Airport, and subsequently a super specialty block at Goa Medical College, New South Goa District Hospital.

Industry experts believe that this move will change the dynamics in the area, especially for the real estate segment. It is being seen as a big plus for the commercial and residential real estate market in Goa and drives fresh interest and investment in Goa.

Axis Ecorp is leading the discourse in the luxury homes and second home segment with its deep and nuanced understanding of customer needs. Capitalizing on the growth prospects in Goa real estate market, with this new project, Axis Ecorp is now venturing into yet another category in line with the changing times.

To be developed on 25 acres of land in Shindhudurg, near the Goa border –Maharashtra, this project is merely 13 km away from the prestigious MOPA airport and will offer 150 serviced studio apartments, 70 luxury serviced villas and 100 build-to-suit plotted developments.

Mr. Aditya Kushwaha, CEO & Director, Axis Ecorp said, “MOPA airport is being seen as a big game-changer for this region and it is expected to spell boom for Goa and its peripheral areas, which includes Dodamarg. Almost 50% of the work for the MOPA airport is already done and the project is expected to be ready by 2022. Our new project in Shindhudurg, near the Goa border –Maharashtra is aligned to Infrastructure development in the area will also leverage a massive boost to the local economy and increase the per capita income of the citizens owing to recent development in the region. We’re hoping that this will encourage more real-estate companies to invest in the region and develop world-class path-breaking projects.”

Axis Ecorp’s three projects – Axis Blues, Axis Yog Villas and Axis Lake City are located in Dodamarg, Shindhudurg and have sold stocks worth Rs 213 crore in the past year. The company intends to operate these smart-service luxury villas and expand to more cities that attract tourists.

After successfully capturing a sizeable chunk of the Goan market, the Axis Ecorp group is now also planning to expand to other holiday destinations in the country. It is already chalking out plans to launch another premium residential project in North East. This would provide a further boost to its holiday home offering and will give homebuyers a chance to own a luxurious vacation home in the middle of tea gardens.