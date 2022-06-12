Axis Energy and Brookfield Commission 445 Mw Solar Project in Record Time

Hyderabad, June 12, 2022: Axis Energy Ventures India Private Limited (Axis Energy), a Hyderabad-based company has commissioned a 445MW solar project in a record time of 6 months in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. AXIS ENERGY is an acclaimed renewable energy developer promoting Sustainable Clean Energy and Clean Mobility Solutions catalyzing clean energy transition in the Indian subcontinent.

This project will contribute to minimize carbon emissions and progressively move towards the preservation of the environment and promotion of sustainability. The project is expected to avoid ~600,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year or the equivalent of planting 24 million trees while generating 800 GWh of clean energy annually.

Mr. K Ravi Kumar Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Axis Energy said, “the platform has showcased immense success and it indeed takes pride in commissioning the 445MW solar project that brings on the table a successful implementation of a plethora of environmentally friendly objectives which the country awaits. Axis Energy further hopes and contemplates to take up projects that stand as nation’s pride and be the best of contributions to the environment we live in and to the RE sector.”

Axis Energy is a decade-old developer of wind and solar projects who has carved out its niche from the development of over 2 GW of renewable energy projects. Considering the experience Axis Energy has in the Renewable Energy (RE) sector, Brookfield has partnered with it for implementing renewable energy projects. Axis Energy has also recently emerged successful under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for the Automotive sector and is committed to providing sustainable clean mobility solutions integrated with clean energy solutions to assist in India’s de-carbonization goals.

This project was jointly developed by Axis Energy and Brookfield Renewables under the joint venture platform, ABC Renewables. This platform is exclusively set up to implement 5GW large utility-scale RE projects and has a pipeline of over 1.2 GW projects under implementation and is looking at investing more into clean energy scape.