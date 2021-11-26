Axis launches 8th generation ARTPEC system-on-chip powered with deep-learning analytics on the edge

India – November 26, 2021 – Axis Communications, the market leader in network video, recently announced the 8th generation custom-designed system-on-chip (SoC) made for network video. The ARTPEC-8 SoC is designed to create new opportunities with impressive deep-learning-based analytics. Going forward, the new chip will be the basis for the majority of Axis network video products.

The new ARTPEC-8 SoC accelerates the array of remarkable capabilities and features first seen with the implementation of ARTPEC-7. These include superior imaging, enhanced security, and powerful compression. Furthermore, the fact that ARTPEC-8 was designed in-house gives Axis a level of control crucial to cybersecurity. Some of the first cameras to include this chip are the soon-to-be-launched AXIS Q3536-LVE/38-LVE Dome Cameras and AXIS Q1656-LE Box Camera.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sudhindra Holla, Director, Axis Communications, India, and SAARC, said, “Innovation is the key driver for our vision towards building a safer and smarter world. We aim at bringing one of the best fit for our customers across verticals like smart cities, critical infrastructure, education, hospitality, and retail. We are thrilled to pilot the way towards a new era of analytics and provide top-notch technology-driven solutions that provide superior image and compression quality to become the key differentiator in the network video market in India.”

“With ARTPEC-8, Axis is leading the way toward a new era of exciting analytics based on deep learning on the edge,” says Johan Paulsson, Chief Technology Officer “We want to deliver the easiest access to actionable insights through the widest range of analytics on the market. Our ultimate goal is to contribute to creating a smarter, safer world by addressing more and more important use cases. Plus, ARTPEC-8 is 100% optimized for high-quality network video solutions. And, as always, we have complete control over every single transistor.”

Deep-learning-based analytics on the edge

ARTPEC-8 supports powerful analytics applications based on deep learning on the edge where cameras have the processing power to analyze data within the camera itself. An example of deep-learning-based analytics is highly granular real-time object detection and classification that makes it possible to develop analytics that can distinguish between different kinds of objects, such as types of vehicles. It also opens the door to other deep-learning-based analytics that delivers actionable insights for security, safety, and operational purposes. Thanks to the open Axis platform, these other analytics applications will include tailor-made applications from Axis partners.

Analyzing data on the edge

Deep-learning-based analytics on the edge, powered by ARTPEC-8, deliver additional significant benefits as well. Analyzing data on the edge – on the camera – means no information is lost in compression or transmission making results more reliable. It allows for faster alerts, which in turn lets users act instantly to protect people and property and make the right decisions about their operations. It creates cost savings because less bandwidth and storage and fewer servers are needed. Less bandwidth and storage also significantly reduce the risk of loss of sensitive data and fewer servers also improve scalability.

Increased analytics performance and best imaging

ARTPEC-8 continues to facilitate Axis Lightfinder 2.0 and Axis Forensic WDR for the best image processing under difficult light conditions. These are part of the foundation for Axis Scene Intelligence technology, which increases the performance of analytics applications. The result is consistent analytics results and fast, accurate forensic search capabilities with minimal false alarms even under challenging surveillance conditions. Scene Intelligence puts market-leading expertise from decades of experience with image processing to work.

Cybersecurity benefits

ARTPEC-8 builds on cybersecurity features introduced with ARTPEC-7 including signed firmware and secure boot. ARTPEC-8 supports Edge Vault for secure storage of cryptographic keys and certificates. Trusted Platform Module (TPM) for FIPS-compliant secure storage will be available in certain cameras.