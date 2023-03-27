Aye Finance leads the way in building capabilities of Micro Enterprises

27th March 2023, Gurugram – Aye Finance India’s leading fintech lender to the underserved population of micro enterprises has been providing non-financial services to these grass root businesses through its not for profit arm FAME (Foundation for Advancement of Micro Enterprises) since 2019. The Foundation has already brought about a transformative impact in the lives of over 45,000 unorganized businesses, 50% of which are women, by building their capabilities through the various interventions it runs for the Dairy, Kirana, Shoes Manufacturing and Sports Manufacturing sector.

FAME has chosen the mission of bridging the gap between the aspirations and opportunities available to this sector as supporting micro enterprises boosts progress on more than half of United Nations SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). Its customised programs are not just building the skills but also generating and enhancing livelihood opportunities for the micro enterprises. Trainings on creating better quality goods, managing financial levers of the business, forward and backward linkages, product diversification have helped FAME beneficiaries improve production quality and levels, expand customer base and bring about efficiency in their operations.

Mr Brij Mohan, who has previously served as the Executive Director of SIDBI and is also referred to as the pioneer of micro finance in India, is the Chairperson of FAME and under his guidance the Foundation has been successfully building competencies of micro entrepreneurs