Ayekart Fintech Makes Strategic Investment in Nature’s Fresh Express, Expanding Retail Product Portfolio

India, May 2023: Ayekart Fintech, a leading digital technology platform for the food and agriculture value chain, has announced a minority investment in Nature’s Fresh Express, a pioneer in producing and supplying exotic vegetables. The move aims to strengthen Ayekart’s product portfolio and expand its retail offerings while supporting the growth of Nature’s Fresh Express.

This investment marks a significant milestone in Ayekart’s growth strategy and demonstrates the company’s commitment to advancing innovative businesses that are transforming India’s agricultural sector. With this investment, Ayekart will be able to tap into the extensive network of farmers and other stakeholders in the Indian vegetable market, providing the platform with the necessary resources to compete effectively in this space.

Commenting on the announcement, Debarshi Dutta, CEO & Co-founder of Ayekart, said, “We are excited to partner with Nature’s Fresh Express and support their growth. With its expertise in producing and supplying exotic vegetables, Nature’s Fresh Express has the potential to transform the vegetable market in India, and we are pleased to be part of this journey. Ayekart looks forward to accelerating its growth and enhancing its reputation as a leading provider of digital solutions for traditional businesses and the agricultural value chain.”

The latest investment positions Ayekart well to become a leader in the Agri-fintech market in India. As traditional businesses in India continue to adopt digital technologies and automate their processes, there is an increasing demand for homegrown exotic vegetables and fruits. Agri-tech companies in India have a tremendous opportunity to capture this growing demand by creating products that address the specific needs of Indian consumers.

Sameer Mulani, Founder of Nature’s Fresh Express, added, “We are delighted to have Ayekart as our investor and partner in this venture. Their extensive experience and in-house technology solutions will be invaluable as we work towards scaling up the exotic vegetable market.”

Nature’s Fresh Express is a Pune-based company specializing in growing various exotic vegetables. The company was founded in 2005, and its operations are based on organized farming across pan-India by associating farmers with their produce. Nature’s Fresh Express has partnered with more than 1000 farmers to date, and its customers include Godrej Nature Basket, CCI, Pizza Hut, Tacobel, Subway, TFS KFC, BOX8, Haiko Supermarket, and many more. With its network spanning five states—Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, MP, and Kolkata—the company is rapidly expanding and will soon establish its presence in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Ayekart is committed to supporting the growth of innovative businesses like Nature’s Fresh Express and looks forward to working closely with the company to transform the agricultural sector in India.