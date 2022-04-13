Ayekart – India’s first integrated Fintech platform appoints Mr. Amit Singh as President – Advocacy and Entrepreneurship Development

India, 13th April 2022: Ayekart, a fintech company that strengthens traditional businesses and agricultural value chain financially, appoints Mr. Amit Singh as President – Advocacy and Entrepreneurship Development. Being India’s first integrated fintech platform, Ayekart caters to the food and Agri-value chain as a connected MSME supply chain ecosystem through focused mobile applications. At Ayekart, Mr. Singh will be steering the advocacy and entrepreneurship development team who empower the traditional businesses.

Elaborating on his role, Mr. Amit Singh, President – Advocacy and Entrepreneurship Development, Ayekart said, “My vision of building and developing business by encouraging the adoption of advanced technology in this surging digital wave aligns with that of Ayekart. I feel ecstatic to have this opportunity and leverage my experience to empower the small businesses, retailers and farmer producer organizations to optimize their businesses and take them to a larger scale. My focus will be to enhance the experience of stakeholders across segments and analyze the supply chains to revamp the traditional businesses technologically and financially for better outcomes.”

Mr. Singh is a proficient leader who has been utilizing his skills of value chain analysis, sectoral needs assessment, stakeholders’ analysis, cluster/ sector development plans and institutional strengthening with proven conceptualization, presentation & negotiation. The source of these skills are his learnings and training from organizations like the University of Maastricht (Netherlands), Aide et Action, CIAE-MCTC, Haifa, National Dairy Research Institute, India and Banaras Hindu University, India.

Elated on Mr. Singh’s appointment, Mr. Debarshi Dutta, Co-founder & CEO, Ayekart said, “Given Amit’s expertise in establishing and strengthening businesses, I am extremely happy to welcome him on board as the President of Advocacy and Entrepreneurship Development. His proficiency in value chain analysis, research approach in rural marketing and strategy development will help Ayekart uplift the supply chains of the customers and make them sustainable. Besides, his background in agricultural sciences and economies, small business development, entrepreneurship and applying PRA tools, enhance his understanding of Ayekart’s mission. I am certain that Amit is an asset to not just Ayekart but all the small businesses, retailers, kirana stores and all the stakeholders of the agri-value chain who possess the potential of making India a source of innovation rather than disruption.”

Further to having an excellent record in managing the global brand transitions, Mr. Singh has also co-authored an international book on ‘Value Chain Finance: Beyond Microfinance for Rural Entrepreneurs’. Moreover, he has also contributed in a globally recognized book that highlights the nuances of ‘Gender in Value Chains’.