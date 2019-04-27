Ayesha and Lil Star

All you can wear Anklets!: Lock and Key. The charm anklet will bring the right amount of oomph for your beach look. It’s minimal but still catches the eyes of a beholder. This aqua beaded anklet from Ayesha Accessories. It can be perfect for a beach look pairing it with a pair of shorts or a bikini.

Retro Fannypack: This fanny pack can be your kid’s next favorite from Ayesha Accessories.It has an amazing vinyl look which can add shine to a simple party look

Tote a Bag!: A tote bag is well suited for a summer vacation. It has a very cute and quirk look. It’s spacious and very versatile.

Lil’ Star Coin Purse: A grey plush donkey coin purse can be the perfect piggy bank for your lil one.This purse is convenient and she can use this for her summer holidays.

Lil’ Star Satchel and Style: Gift your lil one this cute unicorn satchel. This satchel has very petite and tiny grey colored polka dots and a very fairytale like slogan that says believe in magic.

Perfect Pack in Backpack: Summer vacations are around the corner. Get this pastel blue back pack with floral print specially designed for travel. It is very easy to handle and less fragile in nature specially designed for lil kids.

Lil Star Sling it in a bag: From their Lil Star Collection this beige kitten faced sling bag can be paired with any outfit because of its neutral color.

Caps: This summer upgrade your tshirt and jeans combination with a chic yet funky caps.

Clip your tresses: This summer is all about embracing the greek goddess within you with adorable clips.