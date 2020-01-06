Ayudh Delhi NCR holds Project Warmth

Project Warmth, the annual winter relief program of AYUDH Delhi NCR was held on the 5th of January, Sunday at the auspicious premises of the Mata Amritanandamayi Math Ashram at Vasant Kunj in New Delhi.

Moved by Amma’s compassion for suffering humanity, AYUDH Delhi-NCR under Project Warmth, has been providing warm clothing to some of the most indigent dwellers of the city to shelter them from the detrimental effects of the severe Delhi cold during this time of the year.

As a part of the third year of Project Warmth, hundred families connected to the Ashram through its various extended humanitarian activities, were given away blankets in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, Ashram authorities, AYUDH Delhi-NCR members, well-wishers and beneficiaries. On behalf of AYUDH, Ms Sundari Nanda, DGP, Shri Shashank Shekhar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ms. Sunanda Khosla distributed the blankets.

‘Amma says, The smile that lights up a face brimming with love is the most beautiful thing in the whole world. In a world where no one has time to stop, imagine the homeless in the middle of winter, with no basic necessities to help keep warm! Indeed the greatest miracle is a mind desirous of helping others.

“We have been organising the Project Warmth, as a winter relief program for the third year now and it has been an absolutely moving experience for me and my team at AYUDH Delhi-NCR. With every blanket that we gave, the smile, the glow and the happiness became very much evident on the faces of all my AYUDH team members and volunteers. It was the feeling of extending Amma’s grace to the needy people. We would like to thank everyone for your kind donations and for joining hands to support this good cause, for being the reason behind someone’s smile’ , said Arzoo Sabharwal Sharma, coordinator Project Warmth, AYUDH-Delhi-NCR.

AYUDH is an international youth movement, dedicated to empowering young people to contribute to a peaceful and sustainable world and become compassionate leaders with a sense of tolerance, solidarity and global responsibility. AYUDH is powered by the motto ‘Awaken Youth; Unite for Dharma’. Founded in Kerala in 1985, AYUDH now has units across Asia, Europe, North and South America, Africa and Australia. It is open to youth between 15 and 35 years of age of all religions, genders, social and cultural backgrounds.