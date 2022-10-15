Ayurveda Day celebrations in NMDC – Ayurveda for Mental Wellbeing

Hyderabad, 15 October 2022: Navratna PSE NMDC in association with Brahma Kumaris, a spiritual movement that originated in Hyderabad, organized a Talk on “Stress Management” at its Head Office in Hyderabad on Friday.

Participating in the Government’s ‘Har Din, Har Ghar Ayurveda’ initiative, a six-week long programme from September 12 to October 23, 2022, NMDC is organizing various programmes ensuring Jan Bhagidari at its Head Office and major Projects. Promoting ‘Ayurveda for Mental Health’, NMDC Head Office invited Sister B.K. Anitha from the Brahma Kumaris organization to deliver talk on “Stress Management” on Friday 14.10.2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Sister B.K. Anitha emphasized on the power of positivity in dealing with stressful situations and said, “One must face problems with an empathetic approach, mindful of other people’s journey as well. We need to appreciate the present and value ourselves in order to grow and lead a peaceful life.”

A session on Yoga and Pranayam for Mental well-being was also organized on 13th October 2022 in association with Namaste India Foundation. Shri Brijbhushan Purohit, President, Namaste Yoga Foundation delivered a lecture on Ayurveda for Mental well-being and demonstrated Yoga and Pranayam at Head Office, Hyderabad.

An essay writing competition on Ayurveda for Mental Wellbeing and benefits of Ayurveda was also conducted today on 15th October 2022 for employees, executives and apprentices at Head Office, Hyderabad.