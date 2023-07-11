AyushPay Announces Appointment of Vivek Kapoor as Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Driving Healthcare Innovation

New Delhi, 11th July 2023: AyushPay (formerly known as DoctCo), a leading healthcare solutions provider, is delighted to announce the appointment of Vivek Kapoor as its new Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer. Kapoor, a former Merchant Navy Officer and Co-Founder of Dineout brings a wealth of entrepreneurial experience and a passion for addressing real-world problems. His appointment marks an exciting milestone for AyushPay as it continues to expand its presence in the healthcare sector.

Expressing enthusiasm about Kapoor’s full-time involvement, Nimith Agrawal, Founder & CEO at AyushPay, stated, “We are thrilled to have Vivek Kapoor join AyushPay as our Co-Founder. His entrepreneurial expertise and unwavering commitment to our vision have been evident from the beginning when he became an angel investor. Together, we are poised to revolutionize the healthcare industry.”

Under Kapoor’s leadership, AyushPay has expanded its portfolio by introducing innovative solutions that address critical healthcare challenges. The company’s primary mission is to ensure that every Indian has access to healthcare without facing financial barriers. To achieve this, AyushPay is launching Ayush Kavach, a comprehensive subscription model providing highly affordable health benefits. Ayush Kavach includes OPD coverage, no-cost EMI loans, and preventive healthcare tests, empowering individuals to take charge of their well-being.

Kapoor’s accomplishments during his tenure at Dineout were remarkable, he played a pivotal role in building the restaurant tech platform from scratch to its Swiggy’s acquisition. Recognizing the immense potential of AyushPay, Vivek became an angel investor and has now assumed a key role in shaping the company’s future.

Reflecting on his new role, Kapoor shared his excitement, saying, “Joining AyushPay is an exciting new chapter in my entrepreneurial journey. My decision to be a part of AyushPay stems from my passion to solve the healthcare affordability problem in India. Every lower and middle-class family in our country has faced this challenge at least once in their lifetime. I aim to alleviate the stress that families already endure due to ongoing health concerns or prevent them from experiencing such hardships through affordable preventive healthcare plans.”

AyushPay (formerly DoctCo) welcomes Kapoor’s expertise and entrepreneurial spirit, confident that his addition as Co-Founder will fuel the company’s growth and drive positive change in the healthcare industry.