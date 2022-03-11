Azerbaijan Tourism Board to participate at OTM 2022

On 14-16 March 2022, Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) will participate at OTM 2022, which will be held in the Bombay Exhibition Centre. ATB aims to reconnect with industry partners and media representatives in India after quite a long pause and convey the novelties in Azerbaijan, where recovery from the pandemic is going according to plan.

“We are very excited to return to India after such a long time and share our vision on the recovery from the pandemic with our valuable partners. We are also looking forward to seeking collaboration opportunities with short- and long-term goals in mind”, said Florian Sengstschmid, Chief Executive Officer of Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

ATB has long been working on developing sustainable tourism experiences that are well-suited to the expectations of today’s travellers, while at the same time prioritising its mission of preserving and reinforcing the existing resources of the country.

One of the best examples among these offerings is Slow Food Travel, developed within an EU-funded project which has been jointly implemented by ATB and Slow Food International. This experience is now accessible across the north-western route with about 60 local partners providing local gastronomic experiences as well as accommodation options. It is also planned to be expanded to the subtropical south of Azerbaijan where a perfect combination of rice, tea and citrus plantations await travellers.

ATB has also managed to achieve considerable progress in developing hiking routes, with 16 new trails marked across the northern and north-western routes of Azerbaijan, passing through remote mountain villages surrounded by breath-taking nature. Moreover, 97 km of hiking trails through the lush, forested mountains of Sheki and Zagatala has recently been added to the Transcaucasian Trail, and more routes are still to be added in cooperation with the Transcaucasian Trail Association.

Azerbaijan is becoming an increasingly attractive birdwatching destination thanks to its mixed landscapes and interesting bird species, and there is more to be done in this direction as well. ATB is planning to organise a birdwatching festival where international media and relevant partners will also be invited, in cooperation with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Another integral part of ATB’s activities is to continue research on how best to develop tourism offerings in Karabakh, where major restoration work continues at full speed. With one international airport opened and two more under construction, this destination is set to combine interesting experiences across outdoor activities, health and wellness, cultural routes and other directions.

Azerbaijan will also host the 6th Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix this June 10th-12th. Unlike 2021, this year spectators are welcome to enjoy one of the most unpredictable F1 race weekends, with tickets available as of February.

Another much-anticipated plan for 2022 is the opening of the Mud Volcanoes Tourism Complex, which will allow its visitors to enjoy multiple experiences from quad biking and zip lining to workshops for children along with a trip to the moon-like landscape home to an enormous collection of mud volcanoes.

Additionally, Ritz-Carlton and Hotel Indigo will be added to the list of recently opened luxury hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott Baku and InterContinental Baku, where excellent services and quality await Indian travellers, including wedding planners while there are also numerous accommodation types varying from runaway houses at mountain tops to boutique hotels in the city centre.

The development of new tourism offerings has also continued Safari tours in Shamakhi surrounded by the Caucasus Mountains for ecotourists and wildlife lovers, the Alpine Coaster at Shahdag Mountain Resort, the world’s first oil tanker museum and reconstructed zoo in the capital city, Baku, are among the new experiences.

Having hosted more than 790 thousand visitors in 2021, Azerbaijan is ready to welcome tourists with safe, sustainable and immersive experiences in 2022 as well, with the anticipation that India will be among the top source countries soon just like it was before the pandemic.

Azerbaijan is now open to 87 countries by air travel. With restored connection via multiple international airlines and easy e-visa procedures, passengers aged 18 and over can now fly to Azerbaijan by submitting both a COVID passport (an official document issued by the relevant country on complete vaccination or recovery from COVID-19) and a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before the flight, while for minors only the latter needs to be provided within the indicated period of time.

You can find out more about the wonders of this pleasantly surprising country at Azerbaijan.travel.