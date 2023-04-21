B Natural launches RefreshingTender Coconut Water

Pune(S.N): In an endeavour to provide nature’s best refreshment in a bottle, BNatural Juices & Beverages, one of the most loved and reputed brands of ITC Ltd. has introduced packaged Tender Coconut Water across India.

Internet search trend shows that, in the last three years,consumers are increasingly seraching for drinks that aids hydration. B Natural’s Tender Coconut water is a refereshing drink which assures hydration and provides relief from the sweltering summer. With No Added Sugar, No Artificial Flavour and Naturally Fat-Free, BNatural Select Tender Coconut Water has been created keeping consumer’s­choices in mind.

Sharing views on the launch of this product, Mr. Sanjay Singal, Chief Operating Officer, Dairy & Beverages, Foods Division, ITC Ltd. said, “The packaged coconut water category has emerged as a promising segment in recent years driven by convenience & consistency vectors. In fact, industry research shows that there has been a 22% growth in the households consuming bottled coconut water in the last 1 year. Our expertise in fruit beveragesegment across sub categories, inspired us to foray in this exciting segment with the launch of BNatural Select Tender Coconut Water. Our aim is to make the nariyal pani easily accessible to every consumer in this packaged format while ensuringthe retention of bestquality and taste.”

B Natural Tender Coconut Water will be available in 2 package sizes of 200 ml & 750 ml priced at INR 60 & INR160 respectively,across India in supermarkets, hypermarkets, or mini-marketsand e-commerce channels.