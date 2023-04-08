B2B Discount: Find New Purchasers for your Unclaimed Cargo

From time to time, providers may face various troubles while shipping their products to different destinations. One of these problems is buyers’ refusal of cargo. When purchasers decline goods, the cargo becomes unclaimed.

Needless to say, this puts suppliers in a complicated situation. It is impossible to return cargo back because a seller will undergo great financial expenses only. What to do if a cargo is on its way to the destination or even has already arrived at the port? The best solution is to discover another purchaser and sell products to him.

This is where the B2B Discount website will be useful for providers who were left with abandoned cargo. B2B Discount is a trading platform that assists sellers and purchasers to find each other and make deals. Using the B2B Discount service, suppliers may not worry about undergoing financial losses. It is possible to sell abandoned cargo pretty quickly with the support of a user-friendly B2B Discount site.

How B2B Discount Can Help Suppliers?

Unfortunately, all providers may face having abandoned cargo one day or another. However, it is not the sellers’ fault since their products may be of the highest quality. The purchaser may decline a deal for a few reasons: the company has financial troubles, terms of the license for products import has expired, or force majeure occurs.

Taking into account that serious events such as the pandemic and war happened last time, this has led to a lot of providers being left with unclaimed cargo. Luckily, the B2B Discount platform exists to rescue such sellers. B2B Discount operates as a usual trading platform. However, you should know that this website specializes in marketing abandoned cargo only.

Why is B2B Discount beneficial for traders? The most obvious reason is that market participants can avoid extra financial expenses by storing cargo at the ports. Secondly, their high-quality products will find their purchasers rather than simply be spoiled.

Even if your purchaser refuses to take away cargo from the port, there is no need to start worrying. All you should do is go to the B2B Discount site and leave your offer on this platform. Interested buyers will contact you pretty fast meaning you can give away your abandoned cargo and save money on storing your products.

It isn’t necessarily required to possess IT skills to make use of the B2B Discount site. To start searching for new purchasers, sellers of abandoned cargo should perform a few easy actions:

Go to the B2B Discount website and detect the “Unclaimed cargo” section. Search and tap the “Add Offer” button. Fill in the appeared form and attach photos of the products.

Today, B2B Discount has gathered a large number of foreign-trade businesses on its platform. This raises providers’ chances to sell abandoned cargo. After your offer is placed on the site, you should simply wait while potential purchasers reach you.

How to Buy Products with B2B Market?

B2B Discount is a platform that will benefit not only suppliers but likewise buyers. If your company intends to purchase abandoned goods, your task is to go to the “B2B Market” section. Here you should enter the product you desire to purchase in the search bar or simply tap the “view all products” button. After that, it will be possible to look through available suppliers’ offers and contact the most suitable sellers.

There is no doubt that purchasers will get a lot of advantages using the B2B Discount site. First, clients will get the possibility to buy goods of great quality. Secondly, these products will be sold at pleasant rates. The reason is that providers should set goods’ rates 5 to 90 percent lower than their market price. This is the most important requirement that suppliers should meet if they desire to sell their abandoned cargo on the B2B Discount platform.

Can Traders Really Win from Selling Abandoned Cargo?

Somebody may have a question: who will decide to sell top-quality products at 5-90% lower? In fact, if traders make a decision to give away abandoned cargo cheaper, they will still benefit rather than lose money on goods’ storage or return shipping.

If providers sell goods at an average market price, it will take more time to detect new customers. At the same time, proposing cheaper products is of great assistance to dealing with purchasers faster.

Moreover, let’s not forget about the existing competition of some products in the market. Luckily, you can avoid this serious rivalry by simply setting your goods at a lower price. This will make you stand out from other providers.

Since suppliers have to pay a large amount of money for demurrage and port storage of the goods, it will be a proper decision to detect another customer who can purchase their products. New buyers can partially cover goods price and shipment expenses.

Why is B2B Discount Worth your Attention?

Nowadays, one may discover a large number of trading platforms online. How does B2B Discount differ from other similar websites? To begin with, it is worth mentioning that both traders and purchasers will benefit from using this service. While clients may purchase top-quality goods at pleasant rates, providers may get rid of abandoned cargo and likewise set new business partnerships with global organizations.

Among other reasons to rely on the B2B Discount platform, we can highlight:

user-friendly and easy-to-navigate website;

the possibility to utilize B2B Discount for free;

detailed check of every offer before it’s placed on the platform;

the guarantee of 100% confidentiality of suppliers’ data;

absence of interference with deals between traders and customers.

B2B Discount serves as a connecting link between providers and purchasers. We aren’t responsible for financial operations and aren’t involved in debating the contract conditions. B2B Discount aims to assist sellers and clients to find each other and have a successful deal.

If you want to be the next pleased supplier who resells his abandoned cargo, hasten to leave your offer on the B2B Discount website and find a fresh purchaser for your products.