Baats presenting The Pleasure Trunk’s first edition of Kolkata’s premium Lifestyle Exhibition

Kolkata, 5th August, 2023: Baats – The Pleasure Trunk Exhibition presented its first edition of Kolkata’s prime Shopping Festival spread over two days (4th & 5th August, 2023) at Golden Tulip Hotel (Salt Lake), Kolkata. BAATS is an organization which gives exposure to fresh aspiring talent in the world of creativity. The teams of BAATS are all from different cultural and professional backgrounds, but the one thing that they have in common is their hunger for creativity and being a perfectionist in the field of fashion and lifestyle. The participants in this two-day event would showcase consumer and designer products ranging from both low-budget to high budget products all under one roof conceptualized for the upcoming season of festivity. The event was managed by Map5 Events.

Baats – The Pleasure Trunk Exhibition was inaugurated by: Jaya Seal Ghosh, Actress; CS (Dr.) Adv. Mamta Binani, President of MSME Development Forum WB Chapter and was attended by: Mr. Naren Saraff, Owner of A V Studio by Gaurav & Nitesh; Kavya Kashyap, Actress; Ekta Bagaria, Fitness Coach; Ashish Mittal, Director, Golden Tulip Hotel and many other eminent personalities. We got a tremendous support from our valued sponsors – A V Studio by Gaurav & Nitesh, Wings – Preschool, Nephrocare India Pvt Ltd, Decathlon and SangVi Dance Centre.

Speaking to the media, Mrs. Shalini Mittal Founder and Curator of Baats said, “Fashion to us is P-Fashion as there is a lot of passion in fashion. So here we are, together, trying to create a niche in the world of fashion and lifestyle in our own little ways, to showcase the best of creation and ensure one with the best of the buy. We must say it’s an exciting opportunity to discover such an array of products under one roof and is certainly an event not to be missed.”

On this Occasion Ms. Babita N Agarwal, Ms. Anju Beria & Ms. Tripti Agarwal, Curator of Baats said, “The objective of this prestigious exhibition is to promote trade enhanced platform with skillful and aspiring professionals. BAATS provides a perfect platform for the participants to get maximum exposure, as it is conceptualized keeping in mind the intensity of the business strategies and integration costs of the exhibitors. Our trade fair affirms the exhibitors to gain access with various sales channels and general consumers.” They also announced their upcoming exhibition would be held on 30th and 31st October, 2023 at Golden Tulip Hotel (Salt Lake), Kolkata.

This two-day event focused on the current status of trends featuring our valued exhibitors like: A V Studio, The Pink Collar, Shivanshi Apparels, Deethya Jain, Flying Bird by Sonu, NKS Boutique, Lavishka, Ketan Anavi, Jaipore Weavers, Bed Bath & More, Kaalakaree, Dramma Queen, SR 2 Kolkata, Ruci Kheria, Renee Gloria, Magic in Jar, Thhreadworks, Rainbow Creations, Bows & Blings, S S Creations, Spandan Creations, A Stitch in Time, Tirumala Arts, Love, Gift & More, Harshita Creates, Kanha Kreations, Candy Crafts, Pandora Girls, Renu’s Collection, Divine Threads, Miraaya Creations, Vynr, Juwelen by Nikita, Jewel Galleria, Savi by Sabita and Nuboo Jewels.