Baazi Games expands team amidst Covid-19; no layoffs, no deductions

New Delhi: While most businesses reeling from the impact of the Covid-19 crisis have entered downsizing mode, online gaming leader, Baazi Games, has opened its doors to skilled talent and has pledged to ensure the continued safety and financial security of its employees.

The company operates in multiple gaming verticals and while the online Poker and Rummy businesses have seen a slight surge in traffic, the fantasy sports arm, BalleBaazi.com, has also been adversely affected by the shutdown of international sporting events, especially the famous Indian Premier League.

Despite the setback, the firm has successfully transitioned to a Work-From-Home model that has enabled business productivity without having to let go off any of its employees. In fact, as recently as last week, Baazi Games announced the joining of Tapan Jindal, former Director Finance at CarDekho, as their new CFO. With further hiring ongoing for many key technical positions, it’s clear that the management team is confident in the firm’s future prospects, and is serious about the responsibility it has towards its workforce.

“We are in a market where physical interaction is not imperative. Our customers can enjoy our products while at home and our office teams are able to work and coordinate remotely. We believe it is our duty to ensure that every member of the Baazi family feels secure and we are in constant touch with everyone to make sure they are safe.” said Smriti Chaudhry (Head of HR at Baazi Games)

On being asked about the relaxation in lockdown, the company maintained that while there are no plans to reopen the office just yet, their offices are thoroughly sanitized on a weekly basis. Once a return to work becomes possible, the company will adopt a rotational policy for teams so that social distancing can be adhered to. Temperature checks and ‘clean-desk’ policies will also be introduced.

Baazi Games has openings for PHP Technical Architect, UI/UX Designer, Senior Java Developer, React Native Developer and many more. For career opportunities with them, visit:https://baazigames.com/ careers/