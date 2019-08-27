Back to College Hair Care Tips with Paul Mitchell

While juggling between college lectures and parties, managing your hair and happening life can be a struggle. The hustle of travel and exposing your hair out in the heat can leave your hair damaged. The stress of looking presentable and groomed all day long can be fixed with the right hair care essentials for a Healthy Hair Routine:

Revive your dull and lifeless hair with Paul Mitchell Instant Moisture –

It is always suggested not to expose your hair in the heat directly. The harmful UV rays from the sun and the pollution in the atmosphere damage the hair, degrading the quality and shine of it. The Instant Moisture Shampoo at Paul Mitchell is a color-safe formula that works to hydrate and revive hair by plumping hair strands and repairing damage. With Instant Moisture Complex, exposed hair is protected from the sun’s harmful UV rays while panthenol helps repair damage. To hydrate and detangle moisture-starved strands for hair, Instant Moisture Conditioner results into shiny and smooth hair, easy to manage.

Make your Beard the talk of the town –

Something that even guys can flaunt about is their perfect beard. Paul Mitchell with the help of MVRCK – A Man’s Barbering Partner, gives one a complete line of trusted barbering products for shave, beard and hair. To help reduce the appearance of razor bumps, each shave product contains barley seed extract and also helps to restore hydration to the skin beneath your beard or stylish stubble. A bottle of Beard Oil softens and adds on shine to beards of all lengths. The Skin + Beard Lotion helps in taming rough hair. Grooming Cream and Spray helps you with the right shine to your Hair.

Style your Hair with Mitch –

With busy and engaging lifestyle, men often tend to overlook their grooming routine and struggle to set their hair for that one perfect look. Mitch undoubtedly is the ultimate grooming pal for men. It brings versatility and performance to men’s grooming and styling. So the exclusive collection for Man includes Mitch Clean Cut that helps you get that long lasting look with soft and manageable hair. For an ultra-matte texture finish,Mitch Matterial is a to go place for you guys along with Mitch Steady Grip, a Gel that delivers all-day hold while shine enhancers give hair a natural-looking polish.

Get the best mane to style with Awapuhi Wild Ginger –

Tired of your dry and frizzy hair? Awapuhi Wild Ginger is here to your rescue with a wide range of products that helps to revive, replenish and restores the hair to its healthy, hydrated self. Keratin Cream Rinse can do wonders in order to repair your damaged – tangled hair by providing the correct amount of conditioning and strengthening them. While choosing your conditioner, don’t forget to count on Keratin Intensive Treatment that helps in enriching your hair with the perfect shine and repairing them.

