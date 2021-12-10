Back with a Bang, Belfrics India ropes in Arjun Kapoor, Rashi Khanna, Sargun Mehta, Vikrant Massey, Varun Sharma for their digital campaign #InvestmentMatlabBelfrics

Rapidly gaining prominence in the finance world, cryptocurrency has become a very popular digital asset in the trading space. A trillion-dollar industry globally, it is difficult for investors to shy away from crypto-mania. Although various platforms teach about crypto, one can find it a little difficult to understand and trade. Back with a bang, the multi-feature trading platform for digital assets & cryptocurrencies, Belfrics India ropes in celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Rashi Khanna, Sargun Mehta, Vikrant Massey, Varun Sharma for their digital campaign #InvestmentMatlabBelfrics, educating them on how easy and hassle-free trading is on the platform and app.

This ongoing campaign saw Sargun Mehta, Arjun Kapoor, and Varun Sharma talk about purchasing your digital assets via Belfrics India with zero trading fee on unlimited trades with Belfrics pro subscription plan. Belfrics is rewarding free Bitcoin to their first 50,000 customers who will download the app and complete KYC, after which they are eligible to claim their free BTC.

Commenting on the same, Praveen Kumar, CEO & Founder, Belfrics Global said, “Being India’s oldest and most trusted crypto exchange, our motto is to make crypto accessible to everyone in a hassle-free manner. With the rapid growth of crypto in India, the #InvestmentMatlabBelfrics campaign aims to bring value to our crypto enthusiasts and potential investors. Also, we are always looking to offer our users a platform where they can trade without worrying and giving them the freedom to trade anywhere and anytime with just a click of a button.”

There are various other products that are soon be introduced by Belfrics India which has never been seen by the crypto industry, stay tuned to know more. Life Clips is the parent company of Belfrics Global and Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Inc. Belfrics Global is a Malaysian-based blockchain service provider and cryptocurrency exchange and platform that is licensed and regulated by Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia.

