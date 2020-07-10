Backed By Popular Demand, Smule iDiva 123 Riyaaz Returns With ‘Insta Star’ Contest

We asked for it and the show creators of Smule iDiva 1 2 3… Riyaaz obliged! India’s first digital-only singing reality is back with a follow-up challenge for you if you’re still dealing with the FOMO of missing out the chance to “Gao. Chha jao.” the first time around. Presenting the Smule iDiva 1 2 3 Riyaaz Insta Star Contest where you can stand the chance to win a brand new phone!

In the past 4 months, with 12 scintillating challenges, you made Smule iDiva ‘1 2 3 Riyaaz’ a national sensation, with music lovers everywhere crooning and winning weekly challenges from home. And why not? The digital-only format, the unrestricted number of submissions, the pride of belonging to your mentor’s tribe, coupled with the chance to show off your singing mettle was an entertaining way to get through the lockdown. Worthy fans like you saw and responded in kind with thousands of entries pouring in and as the finale challenge drew close, the craze grew with it. With 14th June being the last date for entries, the show saw unprecedented engagement and a growing longing for more.

Thus, starting 9th July, we, by means of the 1 2 3 Riyaaz Insta Star Contest are opening our arms to a new wave of fans, offering bigger stakes and consequently bigger wins. This time, you will get to participate in older challenges on the Smule app; upload your entries on your Instagram accounts – tag #123Riyaaz @idivaofficial and @smulein and simply get maximum likes, comments, and views on your entry by 15th July midnight. Top 3 contenders get a brand new phone!

The best part is that instead of being restricted to sing a defined song, music lovers like you can choose from the complete roster of soulful songs from the show, presented by the official music partner, Zee Music Company. Instead of being selected by the mentors, you get to have your community of social peers engage with your uploaded video to maximize your chances of winning. Besides, having a brand new phone as a win is sure to be exciting, right?