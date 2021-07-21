Bada Business names Gyan Gupta as Chief of Product, Technology and Growth Officer (CPTGO)

Indian born ed-tech start-up Bada Business has appointed Gyan Gupta as the new Chief of Product, Technology and Growth Officer (CPTGO). Gupta will lead the company’s product and growth strategy, guided by a robust technology roadmap. With this move, Bada Business aims at strengthening its position as a product-led company, making the world’s most affordable entrepreneurship training programs accessible to the last mile aspiring Entrepreneurs, Solopreneurs and Wantepreneurs, at the tap of an app.

A visionary digital leader, Gupta, brings over two decades of experience involving a deep understanding of content, AI, product and business. Prior to Bada Business, Gupta created a transformational digital business models as a Co-Founder & CEO of First Wall (short form app) and as a Founder & CEO of Chamko. Gupta has worked with brands like GE, Genpact, Dainik Bhaskar, He is also a Co-chair of IAMAI AI-Big Data Committee for making Artificial Intelligence (AI) Mainstream and COO for DNPA – the digital news publishers association.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr.Vivek Bindra, Founder & CEO, Bada Business said, “We are extremely delighted to finally have Gyan on board who would help us leapfrog the technology front at Bada Business. We believe that the three aspects – Product, Technology and Growth – are becoming directly proportional in our case, because our key operating platform is the Bada Business app, through which we extend our training programs and other services to our user base. Hence, an easy and intuitive product interface, backed with advanced technologies, is key to elevate user experience; which will therefore translate into growth for the company. And with Gyan’s experience of digitizing key brands in the market, we are hopeful of being seen as a product, technology and user-first company in the coming months.”

“I have been a distant observer of Dr. Bindra’s vision and commitment towards building an entrepreneur economy. It explains why Bada Business has been able to witness the enormous growth that it has, within a short span of starting operations. Hence, it gives me immense joy to take on this challenging role and together we shall surely scale new heights in the entrepreneurship training space, backed by affordability, accessibility and availability,” said Gyan Gupta.

Formerly, Gyan Gupta has been known for putting Dainik Bhaskar on the digital roadmap, to make it the 2nd largest news site in the country with 100M active users. He has also contributed significantly towards laying grounds for the internet evolution in Hindi and other Indian languages. He has been the first to lay the 1st fiber optic network for Indian agricultural research institutes and interconnecting all 22 of them. He has created the 1st content recommendation engine in Hindi with the world’s best CTR of 24% and is also acclaimed for creating India’s 1st social video app.

Also, he has been an international speaker of repute and has often been seen commenting on critical technologies like AI and ML. He has won 11 international awards in the domain of AI and ML