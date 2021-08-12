‘BADLAAV Humse Hai’: AU Bank unveils mega Brand Campaign and launches AU 0101, its Digital Bank & Credit Card

Mumbai: Promising to bring about a radical shift in Digital banking practices, AU Small Finance Bank, India’s Largest SFB has unveiled a mega Brand Campaign, aptly titled ‘BADLAAV Humse Hai’. This is the first integrated marketing communication campaign from AU Bank since its inception – a creative endeavor that will showcase the bank’s passion for innovation.

Also at the event, heralding the arrival of ‘nextgen’ banking, AU Small Finance Bank launched its avant-garde digital banking platform AU 0101 to enable its customers avail a full-suite of banking services digitally, including face-to-face interaction with a banker over a video call, . Alongside, the Bank unveiled its range of Credit Cards to serve the entire spectrum of customers.

The concept of BADLAAV campaign: The genesis of the new Brand Campaign comes from AU’s flourishing banking business conducted through 750+ banking touchpoints spread across 15 states and 2 Union Territories. The campaign brings forth AU as a changemaker in the Indian banking sector. With this, the Bank hopes to amplify its message of challenging the status quo and augment its reach across India’s major cities and towns.

As a part of this campaign, AU will release a series of ad films on products and practices such as monthly interest, anywhere banking, Video banking, UPI QR and new age Credit Cards to bring alive the proposition of BADLAAV through tangible offerings.

Commenting on the essence of the campaign and the timing, Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, says, “AU was founded two and a half decades ago for the purpose of taking formal financing to the unbanked and in the last four years as a bank we have successfully expanded both our range of services and our geographical reach. Our success is a result of our innovations across the banking spectrum. We take utmost pride in doing things ‘differently’ to the delight of our customers and with the launch of AU 0101, our digital bank, we will work towards ushering in Badlaav in banking.”

To make the campaign more impactful and bring a universal appeal, AU has roped in two of the most accomplished actors on Indian cinema, Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani. One of Indian film industry’s most influential personalities, “Mr. Perfectionist” Aamir Khan will energize this multi-media campaign. He has always signified change throughout his professional journey, much like AU Bank in the lives of millions customers. Actress Kiara Advani will also be seen championing the motto of ‘Badlaav’ in the campaign, to be shown across TV channels in the initial phase.

Commenting on the association, Aamir Khan said, “When I met Sanjay and his team from AU Bank, their sincere and single-minded focus on making banking simpler for the average Indian really impressed me. They have been fearless in challenging the norm for providing better service. This spirit really resonated with me. Our philosophies match and I am looking forward to work with Sanjay and his team.”

Speaking on the occasion, Kiara Advani said, “I am a firm believer of the fact that ‘Change is the only constant’. Living in an ever-evolving society, I strongly feel we need to adapt to the changes around us. I am very impressed by the success of AU in such a short span., a remarkable journey with many landmark achievements so far. Personally, I identify with AU’s professional ethos and commitment to its core audience.”

Commenting on AU’s new brand ambassadors, Mr. Sanjay Agarwal said, “Aamir Khan’s passion for work and efforts to bring about changes in the society through his projects makes him a perfect ambassador for BADLAAV. I think, Aamir perfectly symbolizes the change that India has always yearned for, and experienced at times – just like the brand AU.”

“Kiara Advani is one of the most popular Indian film actors and a youth icon. Her professional choices and repertoire of work find perfect resonance with AU’s journey so far.” said Sanjay Agarwal.