Badshah leaves a contestant in tears! Read on to know this and the top moments of Realme MTV Hustle 2.0!

Real Me MTV Hustle 2.0 has kicked off with a high-octane start, bringing together the country’s supremely talented hustlers who are ready to deliver dumdaar rap performances, week-on-week! This power-packed week witnessed jaw-dropping performances to which Badshah reacted like never before. Read on to know more!

Does Badshah make Srushti cry?! – The twenty-three-year-old Mumbai chi Mulgi from the Dino Warriors squad swiped right on her chances to become an OG hustler! Srushti who discovered her rap talent in the lockdown went a step ahead and shared her songs on dating apps, much to the amusement of all Squad Bosses and Badshah! And what better than rapping about the city of dreams, on the platform that can turn dreams into reality? Badshah was so impressed by her performance that he declared her song Radio Ready!! The Global Rap Star also went on stage, hugged her, and said that she is a genre herself and her rap style is unprecedented. The contestant was in tears and was overwhelmed by the appreciation!

Khullar gets Badshah and the crowd effortlessly grooves! – “Tu pari toh main bhi shikari, Sabse bada Khiladi, jaise hoon main Akshay, par detin nahi bhav mujhe kabse!” From Bollywood references to dating debacles, all with a catchy rhythm, KhullarG’s refreshing take on rap combines storytelling and personal experiences with dollops of humor! His unrivaled cool style and nonchalant charisma add to the unconventional package. While the rap was peppered with wit that had the Squad Bosses in chuckles, judge Badshah said he loved the performance so much that he is all set to buy the tickets to Khullar’s concert!

Shlovij – Sanksrit Rap, Represent! The rapper hailing from the state of Uttarakhand highlighted how the relevance of the country’s national language – Hindi, is fading by the day. His Sanskrit & Hindi rap game is impeccable and his Matrubhasha Mudda was absolutely on-point in his performance on the Hustle stage. Shlovij hit high notes with the most stellar delivery of Hindi Basara khadi in the song which made the crowd go crazy! Super excited about the performance, Badshah commented “It might seem easy, but it’s homework for all of us to understand the depth of each word in his performance!”