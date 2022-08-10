Bailey Family Insurance Receives Top Illinois Award

Springfield, Illinois agency named 2021 Insurance Agency of the Year

(St. Louis, Mo., Aug. 10, 2022) Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois (IIA of IL) recently named Bailey Family Insurance as its 2021 Insurance Agency of the Year. The award is presented to an IIA of IL member agency that exemplifies leadership and innovation within the industry. This includes demonstrating strong growth, innovative marketing strategies, creative utilization of evolving technology, and top-level customer service and dedication to the community.

Bailey Family Insurance, which is owned by Mark and Christine Bailey, is located at 1625 S. 6th St. in Springfield, Ill. Founded in 2016, the full-service family and veteran-owned agency specializes in home, auto, life and commercial insurance.

Bailey Family Insurance is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $500 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance. The company is headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave.

“We are honored to be awarded ‘Agency of the Year’ for the State of Illinois,” said Bailey Family Insurance CEO Christine Bailey. “We are passionate about helping others, and we take great pride in uniquely handling our client’s insurance needs. Our agency could not achieve the success we have attained to date without the support of our wonderful team, clients, and community.”

For more information about Bailey Family Insurance, call (217) 441-2342 or visit http://www.baileyfamilyinsurance.com.