Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Certified as ‘Great Place to Work’ for the Second Consecutive Year

Pune, 27 September 2022: Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, one of India’s leading private life insurers, has been recognized as Great Place to Work® in India for September 2022 to September 2023 period. The prestigious certification has been conferred on the Company for the second time in a row, reflecting its focus on ‘Employee Listening, Careers and Upskilling.’

Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance said, “At Bajaj Allianz Life we have been continuously investing to offer our employees a differentiated experience as they build their careers with us. We are building a culture of innovation, customer centricity and sustainable growth and believe that we will be successful in doing so by making the workplace inclusive, transparent and at the same time fun for all to be at. This recognition reinforces our conviction towards our goals for our employees, and we will continue to strengthen this proposition as we move ahead in our business journey.”

The Great Place to Work® certification recognizes Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance’s people-centric culture built on the ethos of ECCHO– Empathy, Customer Obsession, Collaboration, High Tech Innovation and Ownership.

Great Place to Work® is a global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results.