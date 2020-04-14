Bajaj Allianz Life rolls out unique Live Streaming Health Sessions to engage with customers amid COVID-19

Pune, 14 April 2020: In the wake of COVID-19, the prospect of staying at home for a prolonged period of time may have become overwhelming, especially if you’re someone who enjoys keeping fit and active. With social distancing, gym closures and lockdowns across India, exercising at home may seem a daunting task. Yet, staying active during these unusual times is more important than ever for our physical and mental health.

Understanding the importance of a healthy lifestyle, Bajaj Allianz Life has rolled out a unique “Fitness from Home” initiative today, where fitness experts will be seen conducting virtual fitness sessions on the Company’s Facebook and Instagram pages. These sessions are being conducted for the Company’s customers and the people at large to enable them to stay fit while being at home, and maintain their physical and mental well-being.

Commenting on the initiative, Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, said, “We are doing our bit in providing access to fitness regimes from experts, to our employees, partners, agents, customers and many others, for them to stay physically and emotionally healthy in these challenging times. Live sessions on Yoga, Meditation, Stress Management and more, will be provided by renowned fitness experts to keep people fit and active from the safe confines of their homes. Afterall we strongly believe that sustained good health is essential for pursuing one’s Life Goals which is longer than the current lockdown.”

The Company has roped in celebrated fitness experts known for their expertise in Yoga, Meditation and Home Workouts for its ‘Fitness from Home’ sessions. Some of the names include Mandira Bedi, a fitness enthusiast who is well-known for her intense workouts, and Anushka Panjwani, celebrity trainer and Tedx Speaker.

The upcoming live streaming session will be with Anushka Pritmani tomorrow at 7 p.m. on the Facebook and Instagram pages of Bajaj Allianz Life. Please find below the link to join the session:

https://www.facebook.com/bajajallianzlifeinsuranceltd/

https://www.instagram.com/bajajallianzlifeinsurance/