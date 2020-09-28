Bajaj Allianz Life’s ‘Smart Assist’ enables safe and contactless service for customers

Worried about meeting an Insurance Consultant for your insurance needs during the pandemic? Now, your meeting need not be in-person where you fear meeting an outsider. COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the way businesses are engaging with customers, keeping in mind their safety and well-being, and also of their employees. Contactless and safe services have now become more important than ever, and new-age technology is helping organisations to ensure the delivery of safe services to customers.

Bajaj Allianz Life has introduced one such revolutionary and first-of-its-kind safe and contactless service in the insurance industry – ‘Smart Assist’. To ensure customers continue their life goals journey, Bajaj Allianz Life’s Smart Assist service provides virtual assistance to customers, especially first-time digital users, at a time when face-to-face meetings are becoming a challenge due to the pandemic. It will aid customers to connect with the Company, through a secure screen sharing feature and avail real-time virtual assistance on multiple services such as getting information on products, sharing of product brochures and benefit illustrator, assistance on buy journey and connect with senior life insurance experts. All this while maintaining the social distance protocol!

Smart Assist is available on the Bajaj Allianz Life’s app – INS-tab, used by their sales representatives. A link is sent to customers who simply need to approve and click on the link to start the co-browsing session. All this takes place in real-time, enabling customers to completely understand the product they are looking at to start their Life Goals journey. Furthermore, in case a customer would like to make any changes during the proposal filing process, they can simply highlight it to the sales representative through an in-built chat window, and get it rectified. This revolutionary service not only enhances the digital experience of customers, but it also enables contactless, yet humanised engagement in a completely secure environment.

As every customer has unique sets of requirements and life goals, Smart Assist allows for a customised approach to problem-solving. Moreover, this tool is device agnostic i.e. the customer can access Smart Assist from any device and do not require app installation for the co-browsing sessions. It can be opened simply from any web browser. Bajaj Allianz Life’s Smart Assist feature is the latest in the series of smart initiatives by the insurer to assist the customer in their life goals journey.