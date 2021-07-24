Bajaj Finance advises customers to strictly stay away from paying any advance fees for loan processing

New Delhi,: Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, has advised its customers to avoid paying any advance processing fees as the company or its representatives would never ask for any such payment while offering loans. Bajaj Finance also advises all persons in need of loans to approach its nearest branch or check the official website of the company (www.bajajfinserv.in) and not engage with unofficial/unknown intermediaries.

To drive this awareness, Bajaj Finance has launched a Radio campaign ‘Savdhaan Rahein. Safe Rahein’ cautioning the customers to stay alert and safe against financial frauds. The campaign uses the modus operandi of the fraudsters to highlight the various ways customers may get duped by the imposters wherein they are urged to share their confidential and sensitive financial details over calls/SMS/Emails or social media advertisements on the pretext of availing a loan from the company. The two-week campaign is played across all the 23 stations of Maharashtra, Gujrat and Delhi.

The campaign has been developed, taking into cognizance the actual fraudulent scenarios witnessed by Bajaj Finance Ltd., with cases ranging from advanced loan fees, scam loan calls, social engineering frauds, online frauds, SMS frauds, etc. The company issued an emailer urging customers not to respond to unknown callers asking for advance loan processing fees and always verify its details at its official website only.

Apart from giving the message to its customers, Bajaj Finance has also shared some safety tips for the public/customers to stay protected, such as:

Always be careful while speaking with unknown callers offering instant loans

Never transfer any money to strangers/unknown callers offering lucrative deals and cashbacks; extending the validity of EMI card or increasing the credit limit of the EMI card

Never share your mobile number, EMI card number, One Time Password (OTP), PAN/Aadhaar details, Address proof over calls/social media pages/internet/e-mails

Always verify Bajaj Finance related loan offers/social media IDs/website links on www.bajajfinserv.in

Never pay any money in lieu of job placement offers with Bajaj Finance Limited

Never tag fraud accounts on social media for any of your queries. Follow only our official pages/accounts

Refrain from downloading any third-party mobile apps or documents from any clickbait links sent on social media pages, e-mails, or SMS from unknown sources

The company has been actively driving ‘#SavdhaanRaheinSafeRahein’ a public awareness campaign, across all its digital and social media platforms, to educate customers and public at large on various financial fraud risks, spanning lending and insurance and how to stay protected. They also released an animated infomercial campaign on YouTube called Naji Naji: Online Fraud Se Bachein to spread the message around the growing incidences of financial frauds.