Bajaj Finance Ltd. Launches Diwali Campaign ‘EMI HAI NA’ with a bang

Pune: With the festive season transpiring in full swing, Bajaj Finance Ltd., in collaboration with Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, has launched its Diwali campaign ‘EMI HAI NA’ to offer discounts and cashback on a wide range of products and brands purchased on EMI through the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store of Bajaj Finserv Direct Ltd. (www.emistore.com). Customers can avail of discounts on a slew of electronic products, home appliances, smartphones, smartwatches, furniture, fitness equipment, home decor, accessories, kitchen appliances and much more with minimal down payment. The campaign concludes on the 15th of November 2021.

The campaign has a catchy jingle that addresses the common sentiments of most middle-class Indian consumers when they are faced with the choice of making high-value lifestyle purchases. With the “EMI Hai Na” campaign, the brand enables every customer living in different cities to experience benefits for their shopping aspirations, anytime, anywhere. The campaign encompasses the essence of India being ‘United by One Mantra’ and, i.e. “EMI HAI NA” in the context of repayment of purchases through monthly instalments.

Running LIVE across digital platforms, including Bajaj Finserv’s social media channels (like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube), audio streaming platforms (like Gaana, JioSaavn), radio, infotainment and other OTT channels, the brand has infused a 360-degree strategy to make “EMI HAI NA” synonymous with Bajaj Finserv’s affiliate companies, Bajaj Finance Ltd., and Bajaj Finserv Direct Ltd.

To increase momentum, the company has also created a virtual game where customers can participate in a challenge to score maximum points. The participants will get cashback rewards. The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store also promises a seamless experience through its network of reputed and trusted partners.

In addition to deals, discounts, offers, digital videos, games, dedicated webpage and 3rd party collaborations, the brand also aims to leverage the network of 43,000+ sellers across India, to reduce delivery time with other benefits such as minimal documentation and pre-approved loans*. Customers can shop directly from their favourite store or online using their “Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card”.

The campaign is also touted to offer customers to save via different curated rewards and promotions.

*Finance is provided by Bajaj Finance Ltd. in its discretion and shall be governed by the loan terms and conditions. Rewards are subject to fulfilment of the promotion terms and conditions.