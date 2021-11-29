Bajaj Finserv kicks off the second phase of ‘Savdhaan Rahein. Safe Rahein’- a Public Awareness Campaign focusing on Life Insurance Frauds

New Delhi: Bajaj Finserv, one of the largest financial conglomerates in India, has kicked off the second phase of ‘Savdhaan Rahein. Safe Rahein’. a public awareness campaign focusing on Life Insurance Frauds to educate its consumers and public at large on how to stay safe from such frauds. The campaign will run across the company’s social media platforms.

Through this awareness initiative, Bajaj Finserv aims to convey a very important message to consumers opting for Life insurance policies to check policy documents carefully and verify the details from the insurers’ websites only. Sometimes, customers may get lured by low premium offers by fraudsters and may end up with invalid policy documents. This campaign highlights the details that policyholders need to check to verify the policy authenticity; differentiating between a genuine and fake policy and most importantly where the policyholders can report these incidents in the event of fraud.

The campaign has a catchy jingle ‘Na Ji Na Ji’ with an endearing character named ‘Gupta Ji’ who goes around spreading these awareness messages in his own unique style. The campaign highlights various key messages to help consumers stay cautious about sharing their confidential details like Mobile Number, OTP, Address proof, Insurance policy details, and that they should never surrender their existing policy in the lure of extra bonuses or other higher benefits offers.

Apart from driving awareness among its customers, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has also shared some safety tips for the public/customers to stay protected, such as:

Never share your KYC documents like PAN card, driving license, passport, etc. to unknown persons. Bajaj Allianz Life never ask the customers to submit their original documents for any of our transactions

Do not sign a blank proposal form and inform the insurer if any Agent / Employee is asking to do so on toll-free No. 1800-209-4040 or can write to customercare@bajajallianz.co.in.

Avoid paying premiums in Cash to Insurance Agents. In case you want to make the first premium in cash then ensure you pay the same by visiting the nearest authorized Bajaj Allianz Life Branches and do not forget to collect the original premium paid receipt with Bajaj Allianz Life Stamp on it.

Do not share your personal or policy details and OTPs of transactions to any unknown sources / Callers.

Do not disclose your account login ID and Passwords even to your Insurance Agent Never issue blank cheques for any financial transaction.

Do not part with your policy details/other information to any caller.

Do not get lured by callers offering extra bonuses and higher benefits against surrender of your existing policy.

The campaign has been developed, taking into cognizance the actual fraudulent scenarios witnessed by the Fraud Control teams of Bajaj Finance Limited, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Limited and, with cases ranging from loan frauds, advanced loan fees, social engineering frauds, online frauds, SMS frauds, call centre frauds, policy on dead life, medical non-disclosure, falsifying documents, etc. Being a key player in the financial services space, the safety, and protection of the policyholders is critical for the brand and often it becomes important to educate and hand-hold the customers in recognizing these cyber risks, the modus operandi of fraudsters, and some quick steps to follow in order to stay protected.