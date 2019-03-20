Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard reaches the milestone of 1 million

Bajaj Finance Ltd, one of the most diversified NBFCs in India & RBL Bank, one of India’s fastest growing private sector banks, today jointly announced that the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard has reached one million milestone mark in a little over two years. The SuperCard is the first co-branded credit card in India to reach this milestone.

Launched in Feb 2017, Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard is available to new and existing customers of Bajaj Finserv in 60 + cities. The SuperCard is packed with exclusive benefits combining Bajaj Finserv’s unique merchant offer proposition in over 80,000 merchants across consumer durables, mobiles, groceries and apparels along with RBL Bank’s superior card management expertise. What makes this achievement extra special is that over 40% of these 1 Million Super Card holders are first-time credit card customers thereby helping drive financial inclusion through digital payments.

Speaking on the achievement, Manish Jain, Executive Vice President – Payments, Bajaj Finance Ltd said “The 1 million milestone is a strong testimonial of the continued trust and support of our customers. Our seamless technology driven acquisition process and unique innovative product features has aided us to drive this digital payment transformation and enhance the customer experience. With our large and fast growing customer franchise of more than 32Mn, we believe we have a huge potential to build a large scale and sustainable credit card franchise and disrupt the digital payment ecosystem in India”

Harjeet Toor (Head – Retail, Financial Inclusion and Rural Business) said, “We strongly believe in delivering value and convenience to our customers and the 1 million mark is an endorsement to our efforts on this front. Bajaj Finserv has been an amazing partner, and we are beyond excited to share our mission of jointly offering an enhanced experience to our customers. We look forward to achieving many more milestones by offering quality service and products, through the adoption of advanced technology.”

The SuperCard is a power packed offering which makes it much more than just a credit card. It brings together a unique combination of offers across 80,000 merchants, No Cost EMI across consumer durables, Mobiles, Apparels and Groceries, affordable emergency loan facility, privileges like airport lounge access and exciting rewards program with accelerated benefits.