Bajaj Foundation partners with Max Healthcare to accelerate the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the national capital region

New Delhi, June 12th, 2021: Continuing its commitment towards Covid-19 relief and in an effort to further accelerate the vaccination drive, Bajaj Foundation, a non-profit organization, has partnered with Max Healthcare to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital region. The initiative is aimed at drawing more and more people to get vaccinated and contribute to the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

The vaccination drive begins on June 12 and will be on till June 16 between 10 am – 5 pm at Arya Samaj Mandir, New Friends Colony, Delhi, where the second dose of Covaxin and both doses of Covishield are available. The registration can be done via Bajaj Foundation’s website or through walk-in slots in addition to mandatory Cowin registration.

Speaking about the drive, Mr. Pankaj Bajaj, Founder-Bajaj Foundation said, “Our goal right now is to enhance Delhi’s vaccination process and encourage people to get vaccinated at the earliest. The drive will take place in many more locations in and around Delhi in the upcoming weeks and easing the pressure on government vaccination facilities. We at Bajaj Foundation believe that each one of us has to contribute and work together to be stronger together and overcome this emergency through collaborative efforts and getting vaccinated”.

Last month, Bajaj foundation had started an emergency oxygen program by providing free doorstep delivery of oxygen concentrators across Delhi-NCR and has already impacted lives across the national capital region. In addition to this, the foundation also deployed supplies including oxygen concentrators, medicines, ration, and other pet care provisions to assist the state of Goa, hugely affected by cyclone Tauktae and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bajaj Foundation has also provided a hundred thousand meals through a COVID-19 Food Drive in partnership with Khoya. Free meals are being prepared at the Khoya Mithai Kitchen and are being delivered on a daily basis. The Foundation has also been providing other medical supplies including hand sanitizers and face masks to the affected families.