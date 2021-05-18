Bajaj Foundation to strengthen COVID-19 relief efforts, expand free doorstep delivery of Oxygen concentrators beyond Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases continue to rise unabated in various parts of the country, Bajaj Foundation, a non-profit organization, started an emergency oxygen program by providing free doorstep delivery of oxygen concentrators across Delhi-NCR and has already impacted lives across the national capital region. In an effort to reach out to more people in need of oxygen and to match the growing necessity, the foundation is scaling up the program across cities and is looking at reducing the response time for a hassle free experience across the country.

As part of the program, in case of an emergency where the Spo2 is below 90, the service will offer O2 at your doorstep free of charge for 72 hours on a refundable security deposit. A professional service will also be provided to not only deliver and set up the concentrators, but also collect back the machines from the users once they have recovered and no longer need them. The program came into effect last week with the ease of ordering O2 through a helpline number, an email or Bajaj Foundation’s website.

Toll Free Number: 1800-5728-345

E-mail id: help@bajaj.foundation

Website: www.bajaj.foundation

Speaking about the program, Mr. Pankaj Bajaj, Director, Bajaj Foundation said, “The symptoms of this mutant strain ravaging India are so uncertain, you may never know how quickly your SpO2 level dips. We don’t want any more infected patients to go hunt for cylinders and that is why we feel that the emergency oxygen program is the need of the hour. Through this initiative, we not only hope to help the affected people in need by delivering O2 concentrators at their doorstep free of charge but also contain further spread of the virus. It’s time to stand together and help humanity in the best way possible.”

In addition to this, Bajaj Foundation has provided hundred thousand meals through a COVID-19 Food Drive in partnership with Khoya. Free meals are being prepared at the Khoya Mithai Kitchen and are being delivered to the affected families on a daily basis. The Foundation has also been providing other medical supplies including hand sanitisers and face masks to the affected families.