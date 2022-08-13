Bajaj Group Joins Hands with Pune Municipal Corporation to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav…

August 2022 : New Delhi: On the occasion of AmritMahotsav of India’s Independence, various activities are being implemented by the Government. To mark this momentous occasion, the government has encouraged every citizen to fly the national flags at their homes under the ‘HarGharTiranga’campaign. The campaign will be implemented in our city from 13th to 15th August 2022.

To celebrate ‘Azadi ka AmritMahotsav’, a program of handing over of 5 lakh National Flags to the Pune Municipal Corporation by Bajaj Group was organized on 12thAugust 2022 at the Pune Municipal Corporation. Mr. Vikram Kumar, Hon’ble Municipal Commissioner and Administrator, Mr. Ravindra Binwade, Hon’ble Additional Municipal Commissioner, Mr. Vilas Kandae Hon’ble Additional Municipal Commissioner, Mr.SachinIthape, Deputy Commissioner (General Administration), All HoD’s & Employees of Pune Municipal Corporation and honorable representatives of Bajaj Group- Mrs. Shefali Bajaj,Chairperson of Bajaj Finserv CSR Steering Committee, Mr. Ajay Sathe, Head of Bajaj Finserv CSR and Customer Experience along with other members of the Bajaj group of companies were present at the event.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Ajay Sathe,Head of Bajaj Finserv CSR and Customer Experience, said, “This is the 75th year of India’s Independence and as proud Indians, we are all excited to be a part of this momentous occasion. Bajaj Group has a strong legacy of being a part of India’s freedom struggle and on its evolutionary journey of becoming an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Group continues to support the next generation of India, through its CSR programmes that are focussed on children and youth.”

Mr. Vikram Kumar, Municipal Commissioner of the Pune Municipal Corporation said, “We would like thank the Bajaj Group for providing the 5 lakh National Flags, which will be distributed across the city. This has been a great support to reach Har Ghar for celebrating the 75th Glorious year of Independence.The Bajaj group of companies have always been a strong supporter for PMC in many critical inititiaves and their support during the pandemic for the vaccination drives and other healthcare support has been truly noteworthy. It is one of remarkable contribution that the PMC could handle the pandemic situation effectively. Bajaj family is a family of freedom fighters. They have been committed towards progress of the society.

I am confident they will continue this relationship with PMC and help the civic body in the future as well.

India’s ‘AmritMahotsav’ is an initiative of the Government of India to commemorate 75 glorious years of progressive India and its rich history, culture, and great achievements. The Indian national flag is a symbol of national pride for the entire nation. To further honor our flag, ‘HarGharTiranga’ will be organized as part of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. This event is an inspiration to all Indians to raise the national flag at their homes. The aim of this initiative is to inculcate a sense of patriotism in the minds of the people and increase respect for the national flag.