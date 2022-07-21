Bajaj Qute completes 7 Lakh trips on Uber platform in Bengaluru

Bengaluru(S.N): The Bajaj Qute, India’s first and only Auto-Taxi, has reached a milestone of 7 lakh rides in an exclusive partnership with Uber in Bengaluru. The ride, available under Uber XS category on the Uber platform, has covered 50 lakh km in the city.

Qute merges the high fuel efficiency (CNG @ 40km/kg) and low maintenance cost of a 3-wheeler with the space and legroom of a 4-wheeler. Moreover, its manoeuvrability makes it the perfect mobility solution for Bengaluru’s busy streets. Riders of the Qute have given it a rating of 4.86, making it one of the highest rated ride categories on Uber.