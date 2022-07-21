Bajaj Qute completes 7 Lakh trips on Uber platform in Bengaluru

Bengaluru(S.N): The Bajaj Qute, India’s first and only Auto-Taxi, has reached a milestone of 7 lakh rides in an exclusive partnership with Uber in Bengaluru. The ride, available under Uber XS category on the Uber platform, has covered 50 lakh km in the city.
Qute merges the high fuel efficiency (CNG @ 40km/kg) and low maintenance cost of a 3-wheeler with the space and legroom of a 4-wheeler. Moreover, its manoeuvrability makes it the perfect mobility solution for Bengaluru’s busy streets. Riders of the Qute have given it a rating of 4.86, making it one of the highest rated ride categories on Uber.
Samardeep Subandh (President, Intracity Business Unit – Bajaj Auto Ltd) said, “Qute is India’s first AUTO-TAXI, and the partnership with Uber has brought an unbeatable proposition to drivers of the Qute. Qute offers the best of both worlds – low cost of operation like a 3-wheeler and all-weather protection and legroom like a 4-wheeler. Uber and Bajaj Auto joined hands in June 2019 to introduce Qute exclusively in Bengaluru. Completing 7 lakh trips is a moment of joy for both the brands who are working towards the goal of offering an affordable and exciting mobility option.”
Abhilekh Kumar, Director, Business Development, Uber India South Asia, said, “We are thrilled to see Qute reach this milestone of completing 7 lakhs trips on our platform in such a short period. As a multimodal ridesharing platform, we strive relentlessly to offer more choices to our customers when it comes to their mobility means. Qute fits the bill perfectly by providing safe, reliable, and convenient rides at affordable costs. We hope to see many more Qutes on the streets of Bengaluru, moving people quickly and conveniently.”