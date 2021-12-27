Baker Pool, a St. Louis Hot Spring Hot Tub Dealer Serving Pacific and Webster Groves Publishes Senior Health Guide

Baker Pool & Spa, a Hot Spring hot tub and portable spa retailer serving the greater St. Louis, Missouri area, publishes 3 Ways Boost Senior Health in a Hot Tub.

“Seniors can benefit greatly through regular hot tub use. With elevated heat and massage, soaking in the spa is a safe, effective way to decrease chronic pain, improve joint and mobility issues and even promote longer, more restful sleep,” said John McCormick of Baker Pool & Spa.

When optimized health and wellness are a priority, here’s how easy it is to boost senior health in a hot tub.

All-Natural Pain Relief – Seniors often require a variety of medications and prescription drugs to deal with chronic pain. For some, arthritis and joint issues make mobility difficult, and good strategies for relief are always welcome. The hot tub delivers effective, fast pain relief through a combination of intense heat and massage. Slip into the water, and instantly, joints relax, reducing stiffness and inflammation. A smart, all-natural supplement to medication, a dip in the hot tub is a safe, fun way to feel better.

Refresh and Restore Body and Mind – Seniors are not immune to elevated stress. In fact, anxiety and tension in the neck and shoulders left untreated can lead to more serious health conditions, like heart disease, depression, and high blood pressure. A soothing ten-minute soak in the hot tub can calm an overactive mind, promoting relaxation. The perfect activity to start the day rejuvenated and fresh, or as a way to unwind from an active day, soaking in the hot tub is core to a healthy lifestyle.

Improve the Quality and Duration of Sleep – When poor sleep interferes with senior health, a hot tub can help. Sitting in a calm, massaging environment enhances relaxation, making it easier for seniors to transition from awake to sleep. Intense heat also increases blood circulation, boosting and reducing core body temperature in preparation for rest. As part of a daily routine, using a hot tub can improve the quality and quantity of sleep for longer, more active days.