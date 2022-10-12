Baking Bad, a pizza lover’s paradise, is a local homegrown brand that debuted in 2015 to fill a void in the pizza market. With only Western fast-food pizza chains back then, the goal of the brand was to transform pizzas into gourmet handcrafted products with carefully selected ingredients and raw material. It’s one of the city’s first cloud kitchen deliveries, as well as Delhi NCR’s first gourmet pizza business, with a kitchen working from 12 noon to 4 am!

Saniya Puniani, a PR, marketing, and sales professional, is the brain behind Baking Bad. Her exceptional palate and amazing sense of flavor make her, together with Arjun Jaiswal, an ex-aviator turned entrepreneur, the backbone of this company. He puts all of his international travel experience to bear on the meal and is also the official photographer for the meals!

The “craft your own” pizza section is a key part of the meticulously curated menu, where you get to choose everything from the dough to the sauce, toppings, cheese, and flavor enhancers like house-made chile oil, pesto, chimichurri, and more. Baking bad brings forth an array of ranges-including vegan and gluten-free pizzas that cater perfectly to the varied lifestyle choices the brands customers may follow. The Heisenberg and the Hot-Spot Pizza are two must-try items on the menu. In the mood for dessert? Your sweet cravings will be satisfied by the baked New York cheesecake and Tiramisu!

After businesses like Dominos, Baking Bad has been the most popular pizza brand on Zomato in Delhi NCR for the past 7 years. Being a homegrown brand, the love shown by the customers has been overwhelming and motivating to do more! Baking Bad has further diversified into the restaurant space with COMO Pizzeria, which launched in 2019 and is currently recognized for serving the greatest Napoletana pizza in the city with its upcoming debut in Vagator, Goa in the month of October. With its recent launch in Bengaluru, Baking Bad now has ambitions to operate in Chandigarh and Mumbai in the next six months as they pave their way to be present in 4 cities!

With over 15,000 orders per month, the brand is the proud pioneer of pizza delivery in the Delhi NCR. It hopes to expand across India in the next 2-3 years, and in the next 5 years, Baking Bad aims to thrive on both delivery and QSR platforms.

With their tremendous enthusiasm, the like-minded people that lead Baking Bad spell the formula for success!