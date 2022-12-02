Bal Bharti celebrated its annual day with message on nature conservation

Anuppur, December, 2022. The evening came alive at BBPS Anuppur on 30th November 2022 on the occasion of ‘Srishti..The Saga of Life’, the 5th Annual Day & Prize Giving Ceremony.

Mr. B. K. Mishra, Plant Head & COO, MB Power marked his presence as the guest of honour. Other guests from MBPMPL & the local administration were also present. The programme was aimed at the significance of nature conservation. ‘Fluttering Jim Jams’ presentation by tiny tots was a sight to behold. ‘The Jungle Fiesta’ was a frolicsome show of the students in the form of various animal characters. Prevention of cruelty to animals was characterized through ‘Samvedna’. An ear soothing song – The Blue Air was a melodious array. Panch Mahabhootam, Barkha Raas & Ahirai Nritya were indeed scintillating dance shows.

The Principal Mr. Hitesh Tiwari read the Annual Report in which school achievements and scholastic & Co-Scholastic areas were highlighted. The street play, Halla Bol gave voice to the need of the hour. Kal, Aaj aur Kal, the skit sketched the stark contrast between the earth before and after industrialization & urbanization. Harit Yoddha, the Hindi play very expeditiously correlated the Dashavataar form of Lord Vishnu with the Theory of Evolution postulated by Charles Darvin.

The academic achievers and achievers in various other disciplines were felicitated by the chief guest & the other guests.

Mr. B.K Mishra said, “The real meaning of education does not lie only in academic excellence or professional competence but also in sensitivity to nature & its inhabitants.”

He congratulated the school fraternity for nurturing such a belief system in the students that will make responsible future citizens. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by the head girl & the head boy followed by the national anthem.