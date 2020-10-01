Banaras to taste the freshest and tastier milk

Gyan, the most preferred fresh milk and dairy products brand in UP, started its operation at the new milk processing plant in the city of Banaras. The brand will now be procuring, processing and packaging milk in the city itself ensuring fresh milk to the consumers every morning at their table. Fresh milk is not only rich in taste but also full of nutrients, and the newly inaugurated plant will ensure the same to its consumer as part of the brand’s commitment to provide freshest and tastier milk.

Banaras, also known as Spiritual Capital of India is famous for the vibrancy of its culture and Milk remains a central ingredient to the rich Banaras cuisine and forms an integral part of everyone’s life. Gyan’s mission is to provide the consumers of Varanasi with the best quality of Entire Dairy range of products.

This new state-of-the-art milk processing facility in Banaras will supply fresh milk straight from the farms to the doorstep. The installation of the plant in the city itself will enable people to experience the freshness and richness of milk along with other dairy products like never before. Further, these products are from the best of the procured milk, following all the safety measures and processed & packed in the most hygienic manner.

Commenting on the opening the company spokesperson, Venkataramani Santhanam V.P. Sales and Marketing,“The inauguration of a processing facility at Varanasi is a significant step towards Gyan Dairy’s mission to deliver freshest & Tastier milk and dairy products to our customers, The dairy industry in India has witnessed a massive change in the past few months and the consumers are very cautious of the products they consume. Today the demand is for the fresh& hygienically packed products, derived from the trusted sources. The new processing facility at Banaras is a major leap towards the commitment of meeting evolving consumer needs and provide freshest and most hygienically packed milk and dairy products straight to people’s table.”

The products are available right from the farm to the processing plant to the customer’s doorstep, maintaining the prescribed cold chain throughout the process to keep the flavour and consistency of the quality of milk intact. Very soon Gyan products would also be available through subscription-based home delivery model- Gyan Fresh App for contactless and safe home delivery. The app follows a safe and hygienic way to get the fresh products right at your door-step in the minimum time possible. This module is already very successful in Lucknow, where there are over 80000 downloads and overt 25000 active customers. During the current challenging times, Our Gyan Fresh App, was very instrumental in making contactless fresh dairy products available at the consumer’s Doorstep. The Local administration in Lucknow has also applauded these efforts of Gyan Fresh App, especially during the current pandemic scenario.

Gyan products are super-rich in their quality and procured from about 1lac+ farmers from over 3000+ villages of Uttar Pradesh. These farmers are associated with-company directly and following the guidelines of quality milk production, hygiene and safety of animals so that ensuring the best final product to the customers.