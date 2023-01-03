Bandhan Bank unveils its brand campaign – Jahaan Bandhan, Wahaan Trust

Mumbai, January 03, 2023: Bandhan Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in the country, today launched its integrated marketing campaign featuring the Bank’s brand ambassador, cricketing legend, Sourav Ganguly. The ‘Jahaan Bandhan, Wahaan Trust’ campaign emphasises the ‘trust’ that the brand has been able to earn in a span of seven years as a Bank and over the last two decades in the various avatars prior to the Bank.

The campaign uses the analogy of Ganguly’s career, who became the Bank’s customer soon after the Bank was launched seven years ago, to showcase the trust of customers and stakeholders that the brand has been able to achieve. In the film, Ganguly is seen reminiscing about the days when he wasn’t a star and there were only a few spectators on the ground. As he worked harder, started scoring runs, and established himself as a dependable member of the team, he gained the trust of millions and that brought more people to the stands. Exactly, in the same manner, Bandhan started small as an NGO. As it started expanding and its work received recognition from stakeholders, Bandhan Bank gained the trust of the people.

Speaking about the new ‘Jahaan Bandhan, Wahaan Trust’ campaign, Apurva Sircar, Head – Of Marketing, at Bandhan Bank, said, “Bandhan Bank, in the last seven years, has established its presence in 34 states and union territories, has more than 2.77 crore customers and its book size is nearly Rs.2 lakh crore. This has been possible due to the trust of stakeholders that the Bank has been able to secure. Dada’s (Ganguly’s) life has been witnessed by one and all. While both Dada and Bandhan have origins in West Bengal, both have not let that define them and have established themselves as trusted names across the country and the world, thereby winning the trust of millions. Our campaign draws inspiration from this similar journey of both brands.”

Interestingly, this is the first time that Bandhan Bank has appointed a pan-India brand ambassador.