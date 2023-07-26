Bandhuli Boutique unveils the ‘SUCHONA’ Saree, a tribute to the enthralling age-old tradition of Khunti Puja

Khunti Puja is an age-old tradition that precedes the Durga Puja festival and the putting up of pandals, holds great importance as a significant ceremony within our culture. The trend of incorporating specific themes and concepts into puja celebrations has gained remarkable popularity in the recent past, giving rise to the phenomenon of theme pujas. Among these traditions is the time-honoured practice of “Kathamo Puja,” which involves worshiping the wooden structure supporting the clay idol of the idol. This ritual carries immense significance in the puja celebrations of aristocratic households, commonly known as “Bonnedi Barir Puja”.

In a similar way, the tradition of “Khunti Puja” has gained prominence, with special reverence bestowed upon the foundation of the Durga Puja pandal. Khunti Puja takes place on the occasion of Rath Yatra, which ideally marks the commencement of the countdown to Durga Puja. To honour and commemorate this distinctive tradition, Bandhuli Boutique has introduced the inaugural “SUCHONA” saree. The “SUCHONA” saree showcases an enchanting depiction of the ‘RATH’ on its ‘ANCHAL’ (the decorative end of the saree). This design choice symbolically represents the foundation of the Durga Puja Pandal encapsulating the essence of Khunti Puja.

Furthermore, the saree incorporates various elements and motifs associated with Durga Puja, thereby exhibiting the rich cultural heritage of our city. Careful consideration has been given to the colour of the saree, which is thoughtfully selected to reflect the characteristic cloudy and blue skies often observed during Durga Puja. The design of the saree also includes impressions of ‘Shiuli’ flower which blooms during the Durga puja and signifies the essence of the occasion. This distinct hue adds a unique touch and further enhances the saree’s ability to capture the festive spirit. The “SUCHONA” saree by Bandluli Boutique not only serves as a fashion statement but also stands as a celebration of Khunti Puja and a tribute to our opulent cultural traditions. Bandhuli Boutique takes immense pride in the design and creation of this saree.