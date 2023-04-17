Bangaliana Fair opens its doors: To celebrate the cultural diversities of Bengal

Kolkata, 17th April, 2023- The Bangaliana Fair was inaugurated on 16th April, 2023 at Baguihati, that celebrates the vibrant traditions of Bengal. The fair is set to take place from April 16th to April 23rd, 2023. The inauguration was attended by esteemed dignitaries like Aditi Munshi, Member of the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal and Indian singer, Krishna Chakraborty, Mayor of Bidhannagar, Biman Banerjee, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal, Sabitri Chatterjee, Indian Actress, Madhabi Mukherjee, Indian Actress and Lily Chakraborty, Indian Actress.

The fair will showcase the rich cultural heritage of Bengal through various activities, performances, and exhibitions. The inaugural event witnessed a rally where people were dressed up as old Bengali fictional characters. The eight-day event will feature an array of activities, including traditional music and dance performances, handicraft exhibitions, food stalls serving local delicacies, and cultural seminars. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the diversity of Bengal through interactive displays, showcasing the art, history, and cuisine of the region. One of the main attractions of the fair is the handicraft exhibition, where artisans from across Bengal will showcase their skills and display their handmade products. Visitors can witness the intricate work of traditional artisans and purchase their products directly from the source. The food stalls at the fair will serve a variety of Bengali delicacies.

Inaugurating the event, Aditi Munshi, Member of the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal and Indian singer, said, “The Bangaliana Fair is a celebration of our rich cultural heritage and an opportunity to showcase it to the world. Bengal has a unique blend of tradition and modernity, and we are proud to share our culture with visitors from around the globe. We invite everyone to come and experience the warmth and hospitality of Bengal. The Bangaliana Fair promises to be an exciting event for visitors of all ages, offering a unique opportunity to experience the vibrant culture of Bengal. The event is open to the public, and entry is free.”