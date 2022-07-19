Bangalore-based IAN invests in Grohood…

19th July, 2022: Grohood, a Neighborhood community buying platform, raised an undisclosed amount in its pre-seed round from Indian Angel Network (IAN). The company will use the capital to build its team, and enhance its technological capabilities within the supply chain.

The social e-commerce platform wants to capture a 1% Market Share in India for fresh perishables in gated apartments which amounts to INR 2.73 billion. Founded in May 2019, Grohood’s goal is to enable suppliers to provide just-harvested/ produce fresh perishable items to 300 million urban families daily at a genuine price with bulk buying advantages without any storage.

With 3 patents and a unique supply chain solution, Grohood is enabling Zero Packaging, Zero Wastage and Zero Warehouse in delivering fresh perishables to consumers. A brainchild of Prince Jose and Prem Chand, Grohood drew its inspiration when one of its founding members started getting fresh vegetables, fruits, and other produce items at a genuine price from one of his neighbors.

Presently serving more than 14 residential societies in Bangalore, Grohood has an expansion plan within Bangalore and further in Tier 1 cities like Mumbai.

Grohood is a tech startup that provides a community buying platform for customers and suppliers, mostly for perishable items. The platform uses a unique proprietary solution for non-impulsive buyers.