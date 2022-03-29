Bank of Baroda and PAISALO enter into Co-Lending Agreement to provide MSMEs and Women Entrepreneurs with Small Ticket Income Generation Loans

Mumbai, March 2022: Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, and Paisalo Digital Limited (Paisalo), a leading systemically important non-deposit taking NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India, today announced that they have signed a Co-Lending Loan Agreement. This partnership will provide access to small-ticket finance for income generation to the country’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and women entrepreneurs.

In line with the Reserve Bank of India’s circular on co-lending by banks and NBFCs to the priority sector to improve the flow of credit to unserved and underserved segments, Bank of Baroda and Paisalo’s co-lending arrangement will leverage the Bank’s low cost of funds & credit assessment expertise combined with Paisalo’s rule engine-based loan origination and underwriting capabilities, with the help of an end-to-end digital platform for sourcing, servicing and recovery of small-ticket income generation priority sector loans.