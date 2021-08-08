Bank of Baroda Announces Financial Results For Q1 FY2022

The Bank reported a Net profit at Rs 1,209 crore on the back of a robust 15.8% YOY growth in Net Interest Income (NII) to Rs 7,892 crore. Resultantly, there has been a significant rise in RoA at 0.42% and RoE of 8.63%. Operating profit increases by a robust 41.2% to Rs 5,707 crore. Cost to income ratio fell to 47.45%, a decline of 574 bps over the previous year. Gross NPA position improved to 8.86% from 9.39% in the same period last year. Bank’s capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) increases to 15.4%. Global Net interest margin (NIM) exceeds 3% at 3.04%. Domestic NIM at 3.12%. Bank reoriented its Loan book to high yield segments. Organic retail loans increased by 11.8% YoY. Within retail loans, auto loans increased by 25.0% YoY and personal loans grew by 19.5% YoY. Gold loans increased by 37.7% YoY. The Bank also brought down its Cost of deposits significantly by 103 bps to 3.92%. CASA Deposits increased by 12.7% YoY with the domestic CASA ratio increasing to 43.21% from 39.49% last year, an increase of 372 bps YoY.

Highlights

Domestic deposits increased by 3.0% YoY led by 12.7% YoY increase in domestic CASA deposits. CA deposits increased by 21.1% YoY and Savings deposits by 11.2% YoY respectively. Domestic CASA ratio increased to 43.21%, an increase of 372 bps YoY. Domestic cost of deposits declined by 103 bps YoY to 3.92% in Q1FY22.

Domestic advances fell by 2.3% YoY due to run-off of low yielding corporate loans. Organic retail loans increased by 11.8% YoY, agriculture loans by 9.4% YoY and organic MSME advances increased by 6.9% YoY. Within retail loans, auto loans increased by 25.0% YoY and personal loans grew by 19.5% YoY. Gold loans increased by 37.7% YoY.

NII increased to Rs 7,892 crore in Q1FY22 compared with Rs 6,816 crore in Q1FY21, an increase of 15.8% YoY.

Global NIM increased to 3.04% in Q1FY22 compared with 2.52% in Q1FY21 led by domestic margins which have now increased to 3.12% in Q1FY22 from 2.59% in Q1FY21.

Non-interest income during Q1FY22 increased by 63.4% YoY to Rs 2,970 crore boosted by fee income which increased by 28.0%. Non-fee income increased by 128.4% YoY led by trading gains and recovery from TWO.

Operating Profit for Q1FY22 increased to Rs 5,707 crore thus registering an increase of 41.2% YoY. Cost to income ratio fell by 574 bps YoY to 47.45% in Q1FY22.

Credit cost in Q1FY22 fell to 1.36% as against 1.78% in Q1FY21, a decline of 42 bps YoY.

Bank reported a standalone Profit before Tax of Rs 1,595 crore in Q1FY22 and Net Profit of Rs 1,209 crore. For the consolidated entity, Profit before Tax and Net Profit stood at Rs 1,611 crore and Rs 1,187 crore respectively.

Gross NPA ratio declined to 8.86% as on June 30, 2021 against 9.39% as on June 30, 2020. Recovery and upgrades increased to Rs 4,435 crore in Q1FY22 as against Rs 818 crore in Q1FY22. Bank’s NNPA ratio increased to 3.03% as on June 30, 2021 as against 2.83% as on June 30, 2020.

Capital adequacy (CRAR) on standalone basis stands at 15.40% with CET-1 at 11.25% as on June 30, 2021 as against 12.84% and 9.08% respectively as on June 30, 2020. For the consolidated entity, CRAR and CET-1 stand at 16.38% and 12.35% respectively.

Bank reported RoA and RoE of 0.42% and 8.63% respectively in Q1FY22.

Bank of Baroda announced its results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2021, following the approval of its Board of Directors on August 7, 2021.

Particulars (INR crore) Q1FY21 Q4FY21 Q1FY22 YoY (%) Interest Income 18,494 16,685 17,053 -7.79 Interest Expenses 11,678 9,578 9,161 -21.55 Net Interest Income (NII) 6,816 7,107 7,892 15.79 Non- Interest Income 1,818 4,848 2,970 63.37 Operating Income (NII+ Other Income) 8,634 11,955 10,862 25.80 Operating Expenses 4,593 5,689 5,154 12.21 Operating Profit 4,042 6,266 5,707 41.20 Total Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies 5,350 3,586 4,112 -23.14 of which, Provision for NPA 3,458 4,593 2,557 -26.06 Profit before Tax -1,308 2,680 1,595 Provision for Tax -444 3,726 387 Net Profit -864 -1,047 1,209 NIM % (Domestic) 2.59 2.73 3.12

Business details

Particulars (INR crore) Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 YoY (%) Domestic deposits 8,13,530 8,58,413 8,37,803 2.98 Domestic CASA 3,21,229 3,68,027 3,62,044 12.71 Global deposits 9,34,461 9,66,996 9,31,317 -0.34 Domestic advances 6,15,038 6,41,076 6,00,971 -2.29 Of which, retail loan portfolio (ex-portfolio purchase) 1,07,096 1,20,256 1,19,729 11.80 Global advances 7,36,547 751,590 7,11,487 -3.40

Particulars Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 CRAR (%) 12.84 14.99 15.40 Tier-1 (%) 10.33 12.67 13.06 CET-1 (%) 9.08 10.94 11.25 Gross NPA (%) 9.39 8.87 8.86 Net NPA (%) 2.83 3.09 3.03 PCR (with TWO) (%) 83.30 81.80 83.14