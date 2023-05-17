Bank of Baroda announces Financial Results for the Quarter & Financial Year ended 31st March 2023

Mumbai ,17th May, 2023
|Key Highlights
Profitability
- BOB reported a standalone Net Profit of INR 4,775 crore in Q4FY23 as against a profit of INR 1,779 crore in Q4FY22. It grew by 94% YoY and stands at INR 14,110 crore for FY23.
- Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 33.8% YoY to INR 11,525 crore in Q4FY23. NII registered a growth of 26.8% YoY for FY23 and stands at INR 41,355 crore.
- Global NIM stands at 3.53% in Q4FY23, increase of 45 bps YoY. NIM for FY23 stands at 3.31% against 3.03% for FY22.
- Domestic NIM stands at 3.65% in Q4FY23, increase of 51 bps YoY. NIM for FY23 stands at 3.42% against 3.09% for FY22.
- Yield on Advances increased to 8.47% in Q4FY23 as against 6.81% in Q4FY22.
- Cost of Deposits stands at 4.43% in Q4FY23 as against 3.53% in Q4FY22.
- Operating Income for Q4FY23 stands at INR 14,991 crore, increase of 34.6% YoY. It registered a growth of 16.5% YoY for FY23 and stands at INR 51,381 crore.
- Operating Profit for Q4FY23 stands at INR 8,073 crore, increase of 43.3% on a YoY basis. Operating Profit for FY23 stands at INR 26,864 crore up by 20% YoY.
- Cost to Income ratio reduced to 46.15% for Q4FY23 as against 49.39% for Q4FY22. It declined by 152 bps YoY and stands at 47.72% for FY23.
- Return on Assets (annualised) improved to 1.34% in Q4FY23 from 0.57% in Q4FY22. Return on Assets for FY23 stands at 1.03% up by 43 bps YoY.
- Return on Equity (annualised) for FY23 increased by 648 bps YoY to 18.34%.
- For the consolidated entity, Net Profit stood at INR 14,905 crore in FY23 as against INR 7,850 crore in FY22.
Asset Quality
- The Gross NPA of the Bank reduced by 32% YoY to INR 36,764 crore in Q4FY23 and Gross NPA Ratio improved to 3.79% in Q4FY23 from 6.61% in Q4FY22.
- The Net NPA Ratio of the Bank stands at a record low of 0.89% in Q4FY23 as compared with 1.72% in Q4FY22.
- The Provision Coverage Ratio of the Bank stood at 92.43% including TWO and 77.19% excluding TWO in Q4FY23.
- Slippage ratio declined to 1.02% for Q4FY23 as against 2.52% in Q4FY22. Slippage ratio for FY23 reduced by 54 bps and stands at 1.07%.
- Credit cost for the Q4FY23 stands at 0.14% and 0.53% for the full year.
Capital Adequacy
- CRAR of the Bank stands at 16.24% in Mar’23. Tier-I stood at 13.99% (CET-1 at 12.24%, AT1 at 1.75%) and Tier-II stood at 2.25% as of Mar’23.
- The CRAR and CET-1 of consolidated entity stands at 16.73% and 12.83% respectively
- The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) consolidated stands at 135.4%.
Business Performance
- Global Advances of the Bank increased to INR 9,69,548 crore, +18.5% YoY.
- Domestic Advances of the Bank increased to INR 7,95,560 crore, +16.3% YoY.
- International advances grew by 6.3% sequentially in Q4FY23 stands at INR 1,73,988 crore.
- Global Deposits increased by 15.1% YoY to INR 12,03,688 crore.
- Domestic Deposits increased by 13% YoY to INR 10,47,375 crore in Mar’23.
- International Deposits grew by 31.4% on a YoY basis to INR 1,56,313 crore in Mar’23.
- Domestic CASA deposits registered a growth of 7.9% YoY and stands at INR 4,42,511 crore.
- Domestic Saving deposits grew by 7.6% on a YoY basis in Mar’23 and Domestic Current deposits registered a growth of 9.2% YoY.
- Organic Retail Advances grew by 26.8%, led by growth in high focus areas such as Auto Loan (24.4%), Home Loan (19.5%), Personal Loan (101.5%), Mortgage Loan (18%), Education Loan (21.8%) on a YoY basis.
- Agriculture loan portfolio grew by 13.2% YoY to INR 1,24,247 crore.
- Total Gold loan portfolio (including retail and agri.) stands at INR 38,251 crore, registering a growth of 30.5% on a YoY basis.
- Organic MSME portfolio grew by 11.7% YoY to INR 1,08,196 crore.
Financial result for Quarter ended 31st March 2023
|Particulars (INR crore)
|Q4FY22
|Q3FY23
|Q4FY23
|YoY(%)
|FY22
|FY23
|YoY(%)
|Interest Income
|18,174
|23,540
|25,857
|42.3
|69,881
|89,589
|28.2
|Interest Expenses
|9,562
|12,722
|14,332
|49.9
|37,259
|48,233
|29.5
|Fee Income
|1,638
|1,539
|1,714
|4.6
|5,486
|5,997
|9.3
|Net Interest Income (NII)
|8,612
|10,818
|11,525
|33.8
|32,622
|41,355
|26.8
|Operating Income
|11,134
|14,370
|14,991
|34.6
|44,106
|51,381
|16.5
|Operating Expenses
|5,499
|6,138
|6,918
|25.8
|21,716
|24,518
|12.9
|Operating Profit
|5,635
|8,232
|8,073
|43.3
|22,389
|26,864
|20.0
|Total Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies
|3,736
|2,404
|1,421
|-62.0
|13,002
|7,137
|-45.1
|of which, Provision for NPA Bad Debts Written-off
|5,200
|817
|320
|-93.8
|14,640
|4,351
|-70.3
|Profit before Tax
|1,899
|5,828
|6,652
|—
|9,387
|19,727
|—
|Provision for Tax
|120
|1,976
|1,877
|—
|2,114
|5,617
|—
|Net Profit
|1,779
|3,853
|4,775
|—
|7,272
|14,110
|94.0
Business position
|Particulars (INR crore)
|Mar 31 2022
|Dec 31, 2022
|Mar 31, 2023
|YoY (%)
|Domestic deposits
|9,27,011
|10,03,737
|10,47,375
|13.0
|Domestic CASA
|4,10,123
|4,17,812
|4,42,511
|7.9
|Global deposits
|10,45,939
|11,49,507
|12,03,688
|15.1
|Domestic advances
|6,84,153
|7,60,249
|7,95,560
|16.3
|Of which, retail loan portfolio (Organic)
|1,40,399
|1,66,861
|1,78,037
|26.8
|Global advances
|8,18,120
|9,23,878
|9,69,548
|18.5
|NIM Global %
|3.08
|3.37
|3.53
|45 bps
Key Ratios
|Particulars
|Q4FY22
|Q3FY23
|Q4FY23
|Return on Assets (%)
|0.57
|1.13
|1.34
|CRAR (%)
|15.68
|14.93
|16.24
|CET-1 (%)
|11.42
|10.83
|12.24
|Gross NPA (%)
|6.61
|4.53
|3.79
|Net NPA (%)
|1.72
|0.99
|0.89
|PCR (with TWO) (%)
|88.71
|92.34
|92.43