Bank of Baroda announces the 2022 Edition of #SaluteHerShakti Contest with ace brand ambassadors PV Sindhu and Shafali Verma

Mumbai, March 08, 2022: On International Women’s Day, Bank of Baroda, one of India’s leading public sector banks, announced the 2nd edition of the #SaluteHerShakti contest to recognise and celebrate the inspiring women amongst us.

The contest requires people to share the stories of extraordinary women who have inspired them. It could be one’s mother, sister, daughter, friend, neighbour, teacher, colleague – any woman who in her own way has broken barriers and changed the perception of women being the weaker sex.

The chosen women will get to virtually interact with Bank of Baroda’s brand endorsers, sporting icons and role models to millions of Indians – Olympian PV Sindhu & Team India cricketer Shafali Verma – and also receive some exciting prizes.

Shri Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “Women are now playing increasingly important roles in all walks of life and it is imperative that we give them a platform that recognises and showcases their capabilities and achievements. #SaluteHerShakti is a step in this direction. Women achievers inspire everyone, especially other women to overcome all barriers on their path towards success. On International Women’s Day, we are pleased to launch the 2nd edition of #SaluteHerShakti, to acknowledge and celebrate the remarkable journeys of some incredible women amidst us, who in turn will empower the next generation of women.”

PV Sindhu, Olympian and Bank of Baroda’s brand endorser said, “Bank of Baroda has always been a staunch supporter of women’s causes. And the #SaluteHerShakti campaign is such an amazing way to shed light on extraordinary stories of women in our daily lives and to inspire other women to follow their dreams. I am really excited to virtually meet and talk to these wonderful women.”

Shafali Verma, Youth icon, cricketer and Bank of Baroda’s brand endorser said, “I have grown up hearing about inspiring stories of women. The #SaluteHerShakti campaign by Bank of Baroda is the perfect way to honour and encourage such women. I am thrilled to be a part of this beautiful campaign and can’t wait to talk to some incredible women and share our experiences with each other.”

The contest runs from March 08, 2022 till March 13, 2022 and entries can be submitted on any of the Bank’s official social media handles using the hashtag #SaluteHerShakti in the comment: Facebook handle: @bankofbaroda, Instagram handle: @officialbankofbaroda, Twitter handle: @bankofbaroda and LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bankofbaroda/.

The top three chosen entries across all platforms will get the opportunity to virtually interact with two of India’s biggest sporting sensations – PV Sindhu and Shafali Verma.

In 2021, the 1st edition of #SaluteHerShakti had received an overwhelming response with three women achievers being felicitated by PV Sindhu. This year, the Bank aims to make it bigger and reach a broader spectrum of Indians.