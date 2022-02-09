Bank of Baroda celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Mumbai, February 9, 2022: Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, today announced that it will celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, an initiative by the Government of India to commemorate 75 years of an independent and progressive India, with the launch of a special campaign comprising a series of events, customer meets and on-ground initiatives throughout the month of February 2022 across India.

x

These ‘Janta se Judna’ events will celebrate the digitisation of the banking industry that has made banking quick, easy and convenient and accessible to all corners of the country as well as Bank of Baroda’s mantra ‘Customers and Employees First’, as the Bank seeks to offer a seamless banking experience while adhering to the tenets of a safe and secure banking environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri. Sanjiv Chadha, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda said, “Over the last 75 years, India has transitioned – from a newly independent nation to one of the fastest growing economies globally. The financial sector has played a key role in India’s progress. Today, by embracing digitisation and innovation, banks have been able to accelerate financial inclusion, while also providing a range of products and services to customers at their fingertips. At Bank of Baroda, we believe that our actions of today will determine our future, and with our Digital-First approach, we are ready to continue to participate in and contribute significantly to the Indian growth story.”

The Bank will also organise a bike rally and tree plantation drives in selected regions to mark this special occasion and increase awareness among the public.

x

Since independence, the Bank of Baroda has been an active participant in programmes and schemes aimed at increasing banking outreach across the country. During the pandemic, the Bank was a frontrunner to the call for an AatmaNirbhar Bharat, implementing all government policies, thereby providing much-needed relief to retail and MSME consumers by infusing liquidity at a critical juncture. Most recently, the newly launched bob World App is a digital banking platform that provides customers with an all-inclusive, anytime, anywhere banking experience encompassing Save, Invest, Borrow & Shop.