Bank of Baroda donates two drinking water kiosks to Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Mumbai, March 22, 2023: Bank of Baroda (Bank) today provided two drinking water kiosks to Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali (SGNP) as part of its ESG activities. One drinking water kiosk is located at the front office, while the second one is situated at the entrance gate of the iconic Kanheri Caves inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Bank of Baroda’s Executive Director Shri Lalit Tyagi inaugurated both the drinking water kiosks on the auspicious day of Gudi Padwa. Senior Forest Officials from SGNP, runner groups & a large number of Bank’s staff were also present.

The two drinking water kiosks are strategically positioned at locations where drinking water facilities are most in demand by visitors to the Park. The two kiosks will provide pure and cool drinking water to visitors and staff working at SGNP. The water kiosks have water coolers with RO facilities ensuring pure potable water. Sanjay Gandhi National Park is spread across a total area of 103 square kilometers and is visited by over 2 million visitors every year. About 20,000 people have daily passes for their morning walk in the national park. The Kanheri Caves are located within the SGNP and the Park has a total of 109 caves.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Lalit Tyagi, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “Sanjay Gandhi National Park is well known as a unique green oasis – providing citizens of Mumbai a green sanctuary where they can enjoy nature and wildlife, walk, exercise and breathe in fresh air right in the heart of the city. At Bank of Baroda, we recognize our role as a responsible constituent of this country and we are pleased to join hands with SGNP to provide safe and clean drinking water facilities. The drinking water kiosks will be especially appreciated during the summer season when the Park witnesses a huge inflow of children, tourists, trekkers, cyclists, and elderly people. Similarly, it will be a boon for the numerous people across age groups who visit the National Park daily to run, cycle and walk.”

Bank of Baroda is committed to contributing towards a greener and more sustainable planet.