Bank of Baroda flags-off ‘Green Ride – Ek Pehal Swachh Hawa ki Aur’ with fitness icon Milind Soman’

Bank of Baroda today announced the launch of ‘Green Ride – Ek Pehal Swachh Hawa ki Aur’ initiative with super-model and fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman; powered by GAIL India. Under this initiative, Milind Soman will embark on a 10-day long journey by riding a bicycle and driving an eco-friendly electric vehicle mapping through Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana before reaching Delhi.

The Green Ride is being organized to spread awareness on importance of cleaner air and encourage people to adopt sustainable modes of transport. The Green Ride will be flagged off from Mumbai on 3rd December and conclude at Delhi on 13th December, 2021. Enroute, he would visit Bank of Baroda branches at Godhra, Baroda, Udaipur and Jaipur.

During his tour Milind Soman would interact with Bank’s employees and his fans to educate them about his user experience of bob World app for all his travel booking and shopping needs on-the-go. He would also highlight the importance of sustainable living such as the use of energy efficient transportation to ensure clean air for all living beings.

On this collaboration, Shri. Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda said, “Sustainability is key to a strong nation and Bank of Baroda strongly supports the ideologies of a sustainable living and safeguarding the environment. Our association with ‘Green Ride – Ek Pehal Swachh Hawa ki Aur’ initiative spearheaded by India’s most popular fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman, is an effort to promote awareness and call for action among young Indians resulting in broader social impact.”

Milind Soman said, “The GREEN RIDE is an effort to promote healthier modes of transportation. It is an ode to the air that we breathe, every living moment of our lives. It is my attempt to make us all more aware and conscious of the ill-effects of air that is polluted by our own actions. I hope this initiative makes people stop to think each time they pick up their car keys to drive small distances, or switch on gensets during power-failures, or burst crackers at celebrations. We all want progress and development. But not at the cost of depriving future generations of the beautiful world we have known. Let us celebrate our many technological achievements. Let us celebrate progress and development. But let us first celebrate the clean, wonderful air we breathe, and do all we can to preserve it”.

A Kaviraj, Executive Director (Marketing – Shipping & international LNG, GAIL) said “As a responsible corporate, GAIL (India) Ltd continues to play an important role in transitioning India’s energy landscape with cleaner fuels like Natural Gas, Renewables, Green hydrogen and other clean energies to strive for a greener and cleaner tomorrow.”

Viraj Bahl, Founder & MD- Veeba & Earthmade Organix, said, “At Earthmade Organix, working towards a cleaner and sustainable environment comes naturally to us – an organic way of living. We make an honest attempt to design products that are credible, responsibly sourced, and certified organic. Hence, we are proud to associate with a fitness icon like Milind Soman who represents sustainability through his lifestyle and food choices. With the Green Ride, we want to further our cause towards a cleaner living.”

Bharat Kalia, Co-Founder, Lifelong Online Retail Pvt. Ltd., said, “Milind continues to inspire everyone! Lifelong Online along with Milind are trying to create a movement that makes fitness mainstream. The multi-city cycling trail is a seamless fit for the whole movement. Fight lazy is simply about starting in the right direction and pushing yourself to be the fitter you.”

Mr. Rajendra Singh, Managing Director VRS Foods Limited said “Milind’s fuel has been Ghee with khichdi for many years. Paras ghee supports healthy heart, strong bones & muscles which gives him this health & fitness. We are delighted to partner with him on this journey of endurance, strength & stamina.”